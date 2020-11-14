Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

YMMV Ps5 Charging Station orderable on bestbuy right now

By Mysticales, Today, 05:38 PM

#1 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   570 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

I don't know how I managed to make my phones browser get past all the unavailable stuff for the ps5 charge station.. but managed to still add it to the cart and got it to where it did a shipping option vs in store a few moments ago. Posting it in case others get lucky on this or other accessories. Try finding where it shows the item listed below as an add on item to add to cart directly.

20201114_123154.jpg

#2 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10205 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted Today, 05:46 PM

Didn't work for me. Put it as an add-on for the dual sense and only had pickup in store, which there is none. Nice find though if it works for anyone.


#3 Mysticales   Battle Mystic Mystaria CAGiversary!   570 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Mysticales

Posted Today, 05:53 PM

Didn't work for me. Put it as an add-on for the dual sense and only had pickup in store, which there is none. Nice find though if it works for anyone.


Yea same happened to me. Try to find a listing where this shows up on the bottom of the page. Like an addon item to quick add to cart. (May need to try from a different product page or a few of them) I did that. Then went to the top right checkout button and from there. It came up as shipping. Not the in store option. Was a lil fiddling around. But yea so far it worked. Saw the charge on my card.

#4 kidrocklive   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2245 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 10:20 PM

Hopefully the headset comes up again too.

#5 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 10:22 PM

Bestbuy really came through since my target one is in limbo. Got it last time from bb just opened now cuz I finally got my ps5 from target!
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy