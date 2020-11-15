Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games [Back Again!]
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3786 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 15 November 2020 - 04:40 AM
https://www.amazon.c.../A15XY92J8B0YS3
#2
Posted 15 November 2020 - 05:48 AM
#3
Posted 15 November 2020 - 05:56 AM
It’s just that I’m tired of AC games now
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 832 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted 15 November 2020 - 07:01 AM
- QDizzle and Hairlesswookiee like this
#5 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 760 Posts Joined 11.2 Years Ago
Posted 15 November 2020 - 10:08 AM
#6 Thin Blue Line CAGiversary! 1606 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted 15 November 2020 - 04:27 PM
#7 Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary! 5562 Posts Joined 15.0 Years Ago
Posted 15 November 2020 - 05:38 PM
Tried to place an order last night around 9:15 P.M. and apparently the sale was already over or the games I wanted went out of stock.
That's what I get for trying to make a donation through Amazon smile, instead of just ordering through Target's website.
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3786 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 15 November 2020 - 05:41 PM
#9 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2450 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:15 PM
https://www.amazon.c.../A15XY92J8B0YS3
It's back but the pickings are slimmer.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3786 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:27 PM
Thanks updated the OP
https://www.amazon.c.../A15XY92J8B0YS3
It's back but the pickings are slimmer.