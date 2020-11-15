Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games [Back Again!]

Posted 15 November 2020 - 04:27 PM

I don't understand why with some games, NFS Hit Pursuit for example, it says 'Check available options' instead of 'Add to cart'. I would think that would mean you could switch from the displayed version but I tried adding both PS4 and Xb1 versions of that game and another game and it tells me only one game in my cart is part of the promotion.

