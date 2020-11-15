Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games [Dead?]

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 04:40 AM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3779 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

Looks like they are matching target, probably not as good of a selection


https://www.amazon.c..._A2SAUF9WH7QY9M

#2 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

Plus you don't get prorated price if you don't want all 2 other games...

#3 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 05:56 AM

Only two things I’ve found that isn’t too shabby is yakuza daichi and ac Valhalla $50 each

It’s just that I’m tired of AC games now

#4 GreyFox787   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   831 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

GreyFox787

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Hopefully they add more titles...I'm dead set on getting CoD, Godfall and either Sackboy or Spider-Man MM for PS5...but the first party titles aren't part of it here or at Target.

#5 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   760 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted Today, 10:08 AM

Where is this? The link says expired

#6 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1606 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

I don't understand why with some games, NFS Hit Pursuit for example, it says 'Check available options' instead of 'Add to cart'. I would think that would mean you could switch from the displayed version but I tried adding both PS4 and Xb1 versions of that game and another game and it tells me only one game in my cart is part of the promotion.

#7 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5562 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

Tried to place an order last night around 9:15 P.M. and apparently the sale was already over or the games I wanted went out of stock. 

That's what I get for trying to make a donation through Amazon smile, instead of just ordering through Target's website.


#8 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3779 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:41 PM

Not sure why, but it appears to be dead already...? Maybe they launched it early and it was supposed to be a black friday sale. Not sure
