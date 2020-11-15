Jump to content

Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games

By TheLegendofTyler, Today, 04:40 AM

#1 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3774 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:40 AM

Looks like they are matching target, probably not as good of a selection


https://www.amazon.c..._A2SAUF9WH7QY9M

#2 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 05:48 AM

Plus you don't get prorated price if you don't want all 2 other games...

#3 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 05:56 AM

Only two things I’ve found that isn’t too shabby is yakuza daichi and ac Valhalla $50 each

It’s just that I’m tired of AC games now

#4 GreyFox787   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   831 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

GreyFox787

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Hopefully they add more titles...I'm dead set on getting CoD, Godfall and either Sackboy or Spider-Man MM for PS5...but the first party titles aren't part of it here or at Target.
