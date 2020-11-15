Jump to content

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Walmart Black Friday Ad 2020 - 11/25

By ThatOneGuyWho, Today, 03:25 PM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

Deals start 11/25 7PM EST. Most deals are online only. More game deals will be available beyond what's in the ad. 

 

$499.99 PlayStation 5 Disc

$499.99 Xbox Series X 

$299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

 

$30 Games

  • :switch: Fire Emblem Three Houses
  • :switch: Super Mario Maker 2
  • :switch: Super Mario Aces
  • :switch: Splatoon 2
  • :switch: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  • :switch: Yoshi Crafted World
  • :switch: Luigi's Mansion 3
  • :switch: Zelda: Link's Awakening
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Crash Trilogy
  • :ps4:  :xb1: PGA Tour 2K21
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1+2
  • :ps4: The Last Of Us Part 2
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Watch Dogs Legion
  • :ps4:  :xb1: NHL 21
  • :ps4:  :xb1: UFC 4
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Avengers
  • :ps4: Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • :ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: Just Dance 2021
  • :switch: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

$28 Games

  • :ps4: :xb1: FIFA 21
  • :ps4: :xb1: Madden 21
  • :ps4: :xb1: :switch: NBA 2K21

$25 Games

  • :ps4:  :xb1: Red Dead Redemption 2
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Star Wars Squadron
  • :ps4:  :xb1: The Sims 4 + Sims 4 Journey to Batuu
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Call of Duty WWII
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Need For Speed Heat
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Call of Duty Black Ops 4
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Jump Force
  • :ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  • :switch: Borderlands Trilogy

$20 Games

  • :ps4: Days Gone
  • :ps4: Marvel's Spider Man GotY Edition
  • :ps4: Death Stranding
  • :xb1: Gears 5
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Resident Evil 3
  • :ps4:  :xb1:  :switch: Minecraft Dungeons
  • :ps4:  Kingdom Hearts: All In One Package
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Sypro Trilogy
  • :ps4:  :xb1: Doom Eternal
  • :switch: Crash CTR
  • :switch: Sonic TeamRacing
  • :switch: Race Wtih Ryan

$15 Games

  • :ps4: :xb1: Mortal Kombat 11
  • :ps4: :xb1: Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
  • :ps4: :xb1: Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • :ps4: :xb1: Destroy All Humans!
  • :ps4: :xb1: Rainbow Six Siege
  • :ps4: :xb1: Maneater
  • :ps4: MLB The Show 20
  • :ps4: :xb1: Predator Hunter Grounds
  • :xb1: Halo 5 Guardians
  • :switch: Sonic Mania
  • :switch: Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
  • :switch: BioShock Collection
  • :switch: LEGO DC Super-Villains

ChrisDragon  

ChrisDragon

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

yawn.


plasmabeam  

plasmabeam

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

Luigi's Mansion at the sweet spot I've been waiting for of $30


ScottsUSERID  

ScottsUSERID

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

Worst black friday ever.


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

I want those first party Switch games, but I'm well aware that their website is going to explode in the first few hours because of those consoles.

ICHIRO51MVP  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

Wow, that is a sad attempt at Black Friday by Walmart. Most of these games have been at this price or lower already...


Dojorkan  

Dojorkan

Posted Today, 03:53 PM

Really surprised at Watch Dogs Legion's price here and at gamestop, especially since it seems like it was pretty well received. I don't feel like games released that close to Black Friday hit that kinda price point unless it was a flop like Ghost Recon Breakpoint.


Retroxcellence  

Retroxcellence

Posted Today, 04:13 PM

Bioshock collection and paw patrol for switch are my purchases. Bioshock is a great price even if most of the games are not on the card

adonfraz  

adonfraz

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

I don't think Kingdom Hearts: All In One Package has a Xbox version.

 

I'm also surprised there's no deals on the PS4 or Xbox One S consoles.


marlboro2  

marlboro2

Posted Today, 04:28 PM

Probably will bite on Luigi's Mansion.


Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 04:30 PM

Wow, that is a sad attempt at Black Friday by Walmart. Most of these games have been at this price or lower already...

Agreed.  For example, as of this minute, The Sims 4 plus Journey to Batuu is $12 at Amazon, which is $13 cheaper than the Walmart BF price.  Also, Best Buy's BF price beats these prices on a lot of the games (most?).  Be sure to be a smart consumer and shop around for the best price.

 

Bioshock collection and paw patrol for switch are my purchases. Bioshock is a great price even if most of the games are not on the card

Bioshock Collection (Switch) is the only one I am looking to get out of these advertised games.  They at least seem to have the best price for that.
 


cman  

cman

Posted Today, 04:50 PM

Agreed.  For example, as of this minute, The Sims 4 plus Journey to Batuu is $12 at Amazon, which is $13 cheaper than the Walmart BF price.  Also, Best Buy's BF price beats these prices on a lot of the games (most?).  Be sure to be a smart consumer and shop around for the best price.

 

Bioshock Collection (Switch) is the only one I am looking to get out of these advertised games.  They at least seem to have the best price for that.
 

 

Be careful with Bioshock Collection for switch. Unlike the PS4 release, the games are not on the cart/disc. The cart contains opening portions of all three games and requires a 31 GB download for the latter portions of all three games. This is very strange and is the main reason why I may pass on this deal.


ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

Worst black friday ever.

i know we say this every year, but overall, this really is the worst. I thought spreading out the deals would make walmart really steps things up to make black friday stand out, but this ad in its entirety is really bad, like no reason to even shop on black friday bad.


Confucius  

Confucius

Posted Today, 05:07 PM

Be careful with Bioshock Collection for switch. Unlike the PS4 release, the games are not on the cart/disc. The cart contains opening portions of all three games and requires a 31 GB download for the latter portions of all three games. This is very strange and is the main reason why I may pass on this deal.


But you can still resell it once you’re done right? What I object to are download codes.

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:19 PM

Really surprised at Watch Dogs Legion's price here and at gamestop, especially since it seems like it was pretty well received. I don't feel like games released that close to Black Friday hit that kinda price point unless it was a flop like Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Most Ubisoft and EA games are at or close to half price every BF, even those released in November.


lilman  

lilman

Posted Today, 06:02 PM

Hard to watch Watch Dogs fall so fast. I would be more interested if you were a single character instead of an ever changing group.

 

Possibly interested in Fire Emblem. I don't know, I've never put much time into a tactical game before. Nice price though.


Hondo76  

Hondo76

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

Shouldn't Walmart put an asterisk next to the PS5 and Xbox X? Subject to availability

CritcalJ  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

I'll have to concur with those saying this is a let down compared to Walmart's past efforts.

Best Buy will smoke them in game sales this year.

CheapAssDragon  

CheapAssDragon

Posted Today, 06:57 PM

Really surprised at Watch Dogs Legion's price here and at gamestop, especially since it seems like it was pretty well received. I don't feel like games released that close to Black Friday hit that kinda price point unless it was a flop like Ghost Recon Breakpoint.


I think it’s because the game is meh. Also, it seems to be made for PS5 and just shoved onto the PS4 with constant crashes, but none on the PS5 so far.
