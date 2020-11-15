Walmart Black Friday Ad 2020 - 11/25

Deals start 11/25 7PM EST. Most deals are online only. More game deals will be available beyond what's in the ad.
$499.99 PlayStation 5 Disc
$499.99 Xbox Series X
$299.99 Nintendo Switch Neon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
$30 Games
- Fire Emblem Three Houses
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Mario Aces
- Splatoon 2
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Yoshi Crafted World
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Crash Trilogy
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1+2
- The Last Of Us Part 2
- Watch Dogs Legion
- NHL 21
- UFC 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Avengers
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Just Dance 2021
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
$28 Games
- FIFA 21
- Madden 21
- NBA 2K21
$25 Games
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Star Wars Squadron
- The Sims 4 + Sims 4 Journey to Batuu
- Call of Duty WWII
- Need For Speed Heat
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2
- Jump Force
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Borderlands Trilogy
$20 Games
- Days Gone
- Marvel's Spider Man GotY Edition
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Resident Evil 3
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Kingdom Hearts: All In One Package
- Sypro Trilogy
- Doom Eternal
- Crash CTR
- Sonic TeamRacing
- Race Wtih Ryan
$15 Games
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Destroy All Humans!
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Maneater
- MLB The Show 20
- Predator Hunter Grounds
- Halo 5 Guardians
- Sonic Mania
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- BioShock Collection
- LEGO DC Super-Villains