Walmart Black Friday Ad 2020 - 11/25

Wow, that is a sad attempt at Black Friday by Walmart. Most of these games have been at this price or lower already...

Agreed. For example, as of this minute, The Sims 4 plus Journey to Batuu is $12 at Amazon, which is $13 cheaper than the Walmart BF price. Also, Best Buy's BF price beats these prices on a lot of the games (most?). Be sure to be a smart consumer and shop around for the best price.

Bioshock collection and paw patrol for switch are my purchases. Bioshock is a great price even if most of the games are not on the card

Bioshock Collection (Switch) is the only one I am looking to get out of these advertised games. They at least seem to have the best price for that.

