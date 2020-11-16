Jump to content

Free $10 Best Buy giftcard with purchase of Who Wants to be a Millionaire (all formats)

By FlamedLiquid, Today, 06:36 PM

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 06:36 PM

Thought this was pretty neat seeing as the game is cheap already for 29.99. Didnt see any other games with this offer.

https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys

FlamedLiquid

Posted Today, 06:39 PM

Guess its because its one of the eligible preorder games with the bonus. Probably the lowest price game on there.


Edit: actually not seeing it on the Preorder bonus list.

Indiana Jones

Posted Today, 07:07 PM

Some games have "Free $10 gift card with purchase" listed but there doesn't seem to be a way to specifically see what they all are. The only other one I've found so far is Farming Simulator 19: Premium Edition.


Indiana Jones

Posted Today, 07:14 PM

Found one more, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, for PS4 and Switch.


