Free $10 Best Buy giftcard with purchase of Who Wants to be a Millionaire (all formats)
#1 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8791 Posts Joined 16.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:36 PM
https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys
#2 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8791 Posts Joined 16.2 Years Ago
Posted Today, 06:39 PM
Edit: actually not seeing it on the Preorder bonus list.
#3 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2446 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:07 PM
Some games have "Free $10 gift card with purchase" listed but there doesn't seem to be a way to specifically see what they all are. The only other one I've found so far is Farming Simulator 19: Premium Edition.
#4 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2446 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:14 PM
Found one more, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, for PS4 and Switch.