Persona 5 Royal 19.99, Watch Dogs Legions 29.99 now @Bestbuy

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Also has Maneater for $12.99. I've heard that game was fun, but flawed. Might be worth a shot at this price, though.
Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM
Posted Today, 12:07 AM
Watch Dogs 2 sounded like a good deal to me until I realized it will probably be $10 or so by the time I actually get to it so I'll pass. I heard it's pretty glitchy and not that good anyway. Persona 5 Royal is a great price even though collectors would rather have the Steelbook version.
I have the original Persona 5 steelbook which is really nice and in mint condition. I barely touched the game though and I am still undecided if I should get Persona 5 Royal. I don't think the steelbook for Royal is as nice looking and the regular game art is better.
Posted Today, 12:29 AM
Thank you. Used my $20 reward from the end of GCU coupon screwup and got it for $10.61 post tax
Posted Today, 01:21 AM
Saints row remastered games for both PS4 & Xbox are $14.99 & the one on switch Is $12.99
Wreckfest for both consoles is $14.99
Sakura wars is $29.99
Posted Today, 01:54 AM
Oh man, I just got the platinum in Persona 5 like 2 months ago. Could I really play through it a 3rd time? For $20 it's awfully tempting.
I got the original P5 steelbook around launch. I opened it and never got around to playing it. Now I regret taking the plastic off, as I'd rather get thet P5R steelbook and play that one instead.
Posted Today, 01:56 AM
Unless this was a glitch when you posted three hours ago, WD:L is full price.
Posted Today, 02:01 AM
Posted Today, 02:03 AM
You have to sign in to see the lower price.
Yeah I do see that now. Tricky way to avoid other retailers PM'ing.