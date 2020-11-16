Jump to content

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Persona 5 Royal 19.99, Watch Dogs Legions 29.99 now @Bestbuy

By boostlag, Yesterday, 10:29 PM

boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Yesterday, 10:29 PM

https://www.bestbuy....customerreviews

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6350606


icemangooch  

icemangooch

Posted Yesterday, 10:40 PM

Oh man, I just got the platinum in Persona 5 like 2 months ago. Could I really play through it a 3rd time? For $20 it's awfully tempting.

Saphoon  

Saphoon

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Also has Maneater for $12.99. I've heard that game was fun, but flawed. Might be worth a shot at this price, though.


Fred Gordon Herbert  

Fred Gordon Herbert

Posted Yesterday, 11:32 PM

Watch Dogs 2 sounded like a good deal to me until I realized it will probably be $10 or so by the time I actually get to it so I'll pass. I heard it's pretty glitchy and not that good anyway. Persona 5 Royal is a great price even though collectors would rather have the Steelbook version.

Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted Today, 12:07 AM

Watch Dogs 2 sounded like a good deal to me until I realized it will probably be $10 or so by the time I actually get to it so I'll pass. I heard it's pretty glitchy and not that good anyway. Persona 5 Royal is a great price even though collectors would rather have the Steelbook version.

I have the original Persona 5 steelbook which is really nice and in mint condition. I barely touched the game though and I am still undecided if I should get Persona 5 Royal. I don't think the steelbook for Royal is as nice looking and the regular game art is better.


wildthing2022000  

wildthing2022000

Posted Today, 12:29 AM

Thank you. Used my $20 reward from the end of GCU coupon screwup and got it for $10.61 post tax


DanteWarrior  

DanteWarrior

Posted Today, 01:21 AM

Saints row remastered games for both PS4 & Xbox are $14.99 & the one on switch Is $12.99 
Wreckfest for both consoles is $14.99

Sakura wars is $29.99
 


Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

Oh man, I just got the platinum in Persona 5 like 2 months ago. Could I really play through it a 3rd time? For $20 it's awfully tempting.

 

I got the original P5 steelbook around launch. I opened it and never got around to playing it. Now I regret taking the plastic off, as I'd rather get thet P5R steelbook and play that one instead.


Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 01:56 AM

 

Unless this was a glitch when you posted three hours ago, WD:L is full price.


CaseyRyback  

CaseyRyback

Posted Today, 02:01 AM

Unless this was a glitch when you posted three hours ago, WD:L is full price.


You have to sign in to see the lower price.

Romeo  

Romeo

Posted Today, 02:03 AM

You have to sign in to see the lower price.

 

Yeah I do see that now. Tricky way to avoid other retailers PM'ing.


