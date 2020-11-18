Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

The gang talks next-gen shipping delays and current next-gen experience, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Astro’s Playroom, Among Us, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription NA (Digital Code) $45.19

By kobe92, Nov 18 2020 01:25 AM
PlayStation Now PlayStation PS PS4 PS5

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 18 November 2020 - 01:25 AM

CDKeys has PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription NA (Digital Code) on sale for $45.19

 

 


#2 tamali  

tamali

Posted Today, 01:02 AM

Is it worth it? I wonder why PS Now doesn't get the same hype as XGPU. 


#3 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3808 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 01:05 AM

Is it worth it? I wonder why PS Now doesn't get the same hype as XGPU.


I think a lot of people were turned of by the streaming aspect of it. PS4 and PS2 classics can now be downloaded, but PS3 games must be streamed. Some people's internet speeds just aren't good enough. For $40 I think it's great value.

#4 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   2102 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

The game list doesn’t have as much potential as my backlog so it’s a pass for me.

#5 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

Is this the cheapest it’s been?
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PlayStation Now, PlayStation, PS, PS4, PS5

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy