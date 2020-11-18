Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Ubisoft Store Black Friday Deals Live Now

By CheapyD, Today, 08:49 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 08:49 PM

Save up to 80% OFF at Ubisoft Store (Valid on select titles, through 12/3)
https://store.ubi.co...id=black-friday
 
Save an extra 20% off your cart when you purchase Watch Dogs Legion at Ubisoft Store
(Min. 2 products in cart. Valid on select titles through 11/29)
https://store.ubi.co...0870c07698.html
 
 
Merch Deals
(Not applicable on figurines, collectibles, and cannot be combined with other offers. Valid through 11/29)
 
Save 15% off your order on purchases of $30+ of qualifying gear products at Ubisoft Store!
Save 20% off your order on purchases of $50+ of qualifying gear products at Ubisoft Store!
Save 25% off your order on purchases of $100+ of qualifying gear products at Ubisoft Store!


WNYX585AM  

WNYX585AM

Posted Today, 10:12 PM

I foolishly assumed free shipping for some reason.  The shipping was more than the discount for my order, but still not a bad deal overall.


