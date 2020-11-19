Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

CAGcast #660: Unpowered Dreams

The gang talks Xbox Series X|S launch, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Planet Coaster, Fuser, and oh so much more!

Humble Store Fall Sale

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 07:18 PM

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 07:18 PM  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 07:18 PM

https://www.humblebundle.com/store
Ends 12/1


Games that will be on sale include:

AAA
Death Stranding
Control Ultimate Edition
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Code Vein
Dark Souls franchise
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition
The Outer Worlds
The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition

Indies
Cuphead - Game & Soundtrack Bundle
World War Z GOTY - Edition Upgrade
No Man's Sky
Dead By Daylight
Grim Dawn
Medieval Dynasty
Darkest Dungeon
Risk of Rain 2
Starbound
