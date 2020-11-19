Buy Cyberpunk 2077 and receive a Stadia Premiere Edition ($60)

Eligible users who pre-order or purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia between October 15, 2020 and December 17, 2020 receive a Stadia Premiere Edition (Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra) at no additional charge, subject to these terms and conditions (the “Offer”). Offer includes free basic shipping.

To qualify for the offer, you must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States (excluding Hawaii, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), and must pre-order or purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia during the promotional period. Cancellation of pre-order before release of the game voids the Offer. If you acquire Cyberpunk 2077 through a Stadia game redemption code, you are not eligible for the Offer.

Redemption code for a Stadia Premiere Edition to use at the Google Store will be sent to the email address associated with your Stadia account by January 15, 2021 11:59 pm GMT, and must be redeemed by January 31, 2021 11:59 pm GMT. You must have or add a form of payment at checkout, but may not be charged depending on the shipping method you select.

Limit One Stadia Premiere Edition per user; 6 per household

Offer valid while supplies last and subject to availability. Promotional value of Offer is not transferable, not for resale, not redeemable for cash, and is nonrefundable.

If you return Cyberpunk 2077 for a refund, the Offer is void, and you may be required to return your Stadia Premier Edition or be charged the full price of the Stadia Premiere Edition. If you are required to return your Stadia Premiere Edition, you will receive an email at the email address associated with your Stadia account with instructions for return and you will not be charged for return shipping.

If Stadia determines that this offer is used in connection with abuse, misuse, or fraud, the Offer may be voided.

Stadia reserves the right to change or cancel the offer at any time. Promoter: © 2020 Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043.