CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

The gang talks next-gen shipping delays and current next-gen experience, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Astro’s Playroom, Among Us, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Ghost of Tsushima $19.99 Walmart [DEAD]

By blueweltall, Yesterday, 07:55 PM

blueweltall  

blueweltall

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

Most likely Price Error.

https://www.walmart....ion-4/902309293

ScarletSpider  

ScarletSpider

Posted Yesterday, 08:06 PM

Thanks, got it. Was disappointed to see it only dropped to $40 most places for Black Friday.


kaos424  

kaos424

Posted Yesterday, 08:09 PM

Gone already? Says $46?

Sent from my moto g(6) using Tapatalk

blackwaltz34  

blackwaltz34

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

Damn, just missed it

n64ra  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM

Damn, just missed it


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM

Just missed it, damn

bee01  

bee01

Posted Yesterday, 08:53 PM

Missed it, just damn.


scraggly  

scraggly

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Just damn, missed it.


davemoseley  

davemoseley

Posted Yesterday, 08:56 PM

Just damn missed it.

FFWRX  

FFWRX

Posted Yesterday, 08:58 PM

CccccCombo......  Damn. Just missed it.


gnugget5  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 09:16 PM

Just it damn missed.


Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

It missed just damn

born free  

born free

Posted Yesterday, 10:18 PM

Missed it. Just... damn. 


oscargrouch  

oscargrouch

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

I was able to get an order in, but given this is most likely a price mistake, I doubt it will ship.


kaydigi  

kaydigi

Posted Yesterday, 10:54 PM

Order is ready for pick up, rushing to get it now.

iamsmart2  

iamsmart2

Posted Yesterday, 11:01 PM

Damn, just pissed myself.


DiaperDandee  

DiaperDandee

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

Damn I just missed it

LakersHater  

LakersHater

Posted Yesterday, 11:56 PM

It’s probably my GOY for PS4, so even if you get for $40 during BF that’s still a steal. Paid full price for that one and have no regrets. Probably a 40-50 hr platinum for me.

camperinabush  

camperinabush

Posted Today, 12:04 AM

It’s probably my GOY for PS4, so even if you get for $40 during BF that’s still a steal. Paid full price for that one and have no regrets. Probably a 40-50 hr platinum for me.


I paid full price as well and have no regrets, with 60+ hours so far and not done.

FuRiiaN  

FuRiiaN

Posted Today, 01:37 AM

It damn, missed...just

Davem  

Davem

Posted Today, 01:54 AM

Count me in on the "GoT being much more interesting than expected" crowd. 

 

Had originally planned to maybe G2L, but ended up keeping it a while before trading it back into GS = $21 rental  :whee: It'll be a Greatest Hits soon enough and $9.99 on sale I'm sure!


