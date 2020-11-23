Marshall's Games - PS4, XBox One, Switch

Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM

YMMV. These were in the men's department, with all the electronics and phone accessories.



PS4

Apex Legends - $6.99

Battlefield Hardline - $12.99

Destiny The Taken King Legendary Edition - $6.99

Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $6.99

Shadow of Mordor - $6.99



Xbox One

Battlefield V - $10.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - $6.99

Final Fantasy XV - $9.99

Lego DC Super Villains - $14.99

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - $12.99

UFC - $12.99





Switch

Battle Chasers Nightwar - $14.99

