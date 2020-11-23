YMMV. These were in the men's department, with all the electronics and phone accessories.
PS4
Apex Legends - $6.99
Battlefield Hardline - $12.99
Destiny The Taken King Legendary Edition - $6.99
Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $6.99
Shadow of Mordor - $6.99
Xbox One
Battlefield V - $10.99
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - $6.99
Final Fantasy XV - $9.99
Lego DC Super Villains - $14.99
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds - $12.99
UFC - $12.99
Switch
Battle Chasers Nightwar - $14.99
Marshall's Games - PS4, XBox One, Switch
By utopianmachine, Yesterday, 07:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:53 PM
Posted Today, 01:04 AM
Hmm nothing I want but thank you for posting.