CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

The gang talks next-gen shipping delays and current next-gen experience, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Astro’s Playroom, Among Us, and so much more!

Watch Dogs Legion PS5 $29.99

By ppitchfork, Today, 02:21 PM

Posted Today, 02:21 PM

Not sure how big of a deal this is because the PS4 version has been around this price for awhile now, but according to the manager at my local GameStop upgrading the PS4 version to PS5 is a HUGE pain that took him 8 hours to figure out. The PS5 version has been pre-ordering for $59.99 up until today, so I think this is a deal. I bought it bc I don’t want the hassle of the upgrade.

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6426009

CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2133 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 02:39 PM

If you pre ordered before today you also got a $10 reward certificate, so this isn’t as amazing, but still a decent price.

For $20 I took a chance, at $30 I don’t think I would have.

Posted Today, 02:45 PM

Ordered this Sunday night. Don't even have a ps5

Posted Today, 02:51 PM

I paid full price for the Xbox and I was disappointed, I actually really liked the game

Posted Today, 03:04 PM

When do you get the $10 reward (pre-ordered this and it already shipped)?

Zune Duck! CAGiversary!   20172 Posts   Joined 16.1 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

15–20 days 


The Devil! CAGiversary!   231 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

I’m in for one. Why not. My ps5 catalog needs more games. Eight now!

DumbAssGamer CAGiversary!   1353 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 04:46 PM

I don't know how it could take someone eight hours to figure out how to upgrade.

I got it for PS4 just for the upgrade. Spent $20. The game is pretty mediocre. Like they threw together a bunch of mechanics and said "yeah that works" and shipped it. I liked the first game a lot more.

Posted Today, 05:06 PM

Yeah, he said he had to upload something to Ubisoft’s servers and do some other stuff. It sounded like work, so I decided I’d just wait for the actual PS5 release. I really have no idea outside of what he told me.

#10 Strider Turbulence EX  

Posted Today, 05:18 PM

This game is a buggy mess, which would be fine (because the bugs are awesome) but the save bug ruins it. Having to constantly replay missions is a pain in the ass because the game refuses to save at times.


Shrugs at Clouds CAGiversary!   741 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 06:42 PM

Nah, that's not how any of that works, you literally put the disc in, hit right like twice to 'upgrade' and then it takes you to the PS store and you claim the PS5 version for no extra. It then will download that version.

 

The only confusing thing is that sometimes the system will think you want to copy over and install the PS4 version of a game to play BC, you just have to make sure it doesn't prompt for that, but we've seen that like one total. It takes less than 10 minutes to upgrade a cross gen game.


CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3810 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

Posted Today, 07:19 PM

I think probably what the guy was confused about was uploading a PS4 save and transferring it to PS5

#13 ppitchfork  

Posted Today, 07:24 PM

You’re probably right. I didn’t really ask him to elaborate, I was really just trying to decide if I wanted to upgrade a PS4 version or just wait for the PS5 version. He made it sound hard, so I just decided to wait. It’s not like I was going to get to playing it anytime soon anyway, really. Still working on Valhalla
