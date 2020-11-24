Watch Dogs Legion PS5 $29.99
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6426009
For $20 I took a chance, at $30 I don’t think I would have.
When do you get the $10 reward (pre-ordered this and it already shipped)?
15–20 days
I got it for PS4 just for the upgrade. Spent $20. The game is pretty mediocre. Like they threw together a bunch of mechanics and said "yeah that works" and shipped it. I liked the first game a lot more.
I don't know how it could take someone eight hours to figure out how to upgrade.
Yeah, he said he had to upload something to Ubisoft’s servers and do some other stuff. It sounded like work, so I decided I’d just wait for the actual PS5 release. I really have no idea outside of what he told me.
This game is a buggy mess, which would be fine (because the bugs are awesome) but the save bug ruins it. Having to constantly replay missions is a pain in the ass because the game refuses to save at times.
Nah, that's not how any of that works, you literally put the disc in, hit right like twice to 'upgrade' and then it takes you to the PS store and you claim the PS5 version for no extra. It then will download that version.
The only confusing thing is that sometimes the system will think you want to copy over and install the PS4 version of a game to play BC, you just have to make sure it doesn't prompt for that, but we've seen that like one total. It takes less than 10 minutes to upgrade a cross gen game.
I think probably what the guy was confused about was uploading a PS4 save and transferring it to PS5
I think probably what the guy was confused about was uploading a PS4 save and transferring it to PS5
You’re probably right. I didn’t really ask him to elaborate, I was really just trying to decide if I wanted to upgrade a PS4 version or just wait for the PS5 version. He made it sound hard, so I just decided to wait. It’s not like I was going to get to playing it anytime soon anyway, really. Still working on Valhalla