Gamefly BF Sale: Marvels Avengers, Tony Hawk 1+2, Mafia Definitive Edition $19.99 each free shipping PS4/XB1 and More

As the title says Marvels Avengers, Tony Hawk 1+2, Mafia Definitive Edition $19.99 each with free shipping XB1 and PS4 and a lot of other games. Someone else will probably make a more comprehensive post but this is their BF sale
Jump to content
Posted Today, 06:29 PM
As the title says Marvels Avengers, Tony Hawk 1+2, Mafia Definitive Edition $19.99 each with free shipping XB1 and PS4 and a lot of other games. Someone else will probably make a more comprehensive post but this is their BF sale
Posted Today, 06:32 PM
Ghost of Tsushima being at 40 is a bit insulting consider new copy is 39.99 too
Posted Today, 06:34 PM
Posted Today, 06:38 PM
Almost bit on Avengers, but it seems like one of those games that will either really take off or crash abysmally early next year ... so think I’ll wait.
I'm in the same boat as well. Feel like that game will go down more, $9.99 soon. It hasn't been out that long and it is already at $19.99
Posted Today, 06:45 PM
Posted Today, 06:45 PM
Posted Today, 06:49 PM
Posted Today, 07:10 PM
Hell yeah, had a $5 coupon about to expire so I got Mafia
Posted Today, 07:14 PM
Avengers is tempting as I actually liked the demo but I'll continue to wait as I'm sure I'll be picking that up new for $10 or so.
Posted Today, 07:28 PM
Deliver Us the Moon XB1 for $7.99 seems like a great deal!
Posted Today, 08:20 PM
Ghost of Tsushima being at 40 is a bit insulting consider new copy is 39.99 too
Posted Today, 08:38 PM
I, too, was tempted by Avengers for $20, but I can't see myself playing it immediately and so decided to wait (since it will inevitably get as cheap, or cheaper, in the future).
I did pick up Paper Mario: The Origami King for $35, though.
Posted Today, 08:57 PM
Posted Today, 09:22 PM
I'm in the same boat as well. Feel like that game will go down more, $9.99 soon. It hasn't been out that long and it is already at $19.99
My thoughts exactly. Take it from someone who bought Anthem at $20; it seemed like a good deal at the time but it stung to see it going for $5-10 months later. Failed GAAS's tend to drop fast.
Posted Today, 09:59 PM