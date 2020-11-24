Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

CAGcast #661: Undelivered Dreams

The gang talks next-gen shipping delays and current next-gen experience, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Bugsnax, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Astro’s Playroom, Among Us, and so much more!

* * * - - 2 votes

Gamefly BF Sale: Marvels Avengers, Tony Hawk 1+2, Mafia Definitive Edition $19.99 each free shipping PS4/XB1 and More

By thedragon, Today, 06:29 PM

#1 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   950 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted Today, 06:29 PM

As the title says Marvels Avengers, Tony Hawk 1+2, Mafia Definitive Edition $19.99 each with free shipping XB1 and PS4 and a lot of other games.  Someone else will probably make a more comprehensive post but this is their BF sale

 

https://www.gamefly.com/store


#2 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3718 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 06:32 PM

Ghost of Tsushima being at 40 is a bit insulting consider new copy is 39.99 too


#3 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5689 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

Almost bit on Avengers, but it seems like one of those games that will either really take off or crash abysmally early next year ... so think I’ll wait.

#4 afredmiller   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   37 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

afredmiller

Posted Today, 06:38 PM

Almost bit on Avengers, but it seems like one of those games that will either really take off or crash abysmally early next year ... so think I’ll wait.

I'm in the same boat as well.  Feel like that game will go down more, $9.99 soon.  It hasn't been out that long and it is already at $19.99


#5 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1842 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Underwhelming sale comparing to their previous sales in recent months

Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk

#6 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1249 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Today, 06:45 PM

Yeah I almost bought Avengers when it was $30, now it’s $20 but I’ll hold out for $10 and under now

#7 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   10208 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Today, 06:49 PM

Bit on Avengers and Mafia. Thanks OP

#8 Larry Davis   It's All Smooth Sailing From Here On Out CAGiversary!   2860 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted Today, 07:10 PM

Hell yeah, had a $5 coupon about to expire so I got Mafia


#9 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   389 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Today, 07:14 PM

Avengers is tempting as I actually liked the demo but I'll continue to wait as I'm sure I'll be picking that up new for $10 or so.


#10 Staind204   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2421 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Staind204

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

Deliver Us the Moon XB1 for $7.99 seems like a great deal!


#11 Kerig   PSForsaken no longer! CAGiversary!   6256 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

Kerig

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

Ghost of Tsushima being at 40 is a bit insulting consider new copy is 39.99 too


Ghost of Stootsi is $32.99

I'll wait until $20 to bite.

#12 AnonymousLurker  

AnonymousLurker

Posted Today, 08:38 PM

I, too, was tempted by Avengers for $20, but I can't see myself playing it immediately and so decided to wait (since it will inevitably get as cheap, or cheaper, in the future).

I did pick up Paper Mario: The Origami King for $35, though.


#13 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5689 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 08:57 PM

Worth noting the next-gen upgrade for Avengers won’t be out until next year, nor will the addition of Spider-man for PS4/5.

Those additions could drive the price back up above $20 ... but I’m willing to wait and see. The base game had some performance issues on my PS4 Pro when I rented it, so not sure I can recommend biting right now.

#14 ScarletSpider  

ScarletSpider

Posted Today, 09:22 PM

I'm in the same boat as well.  Feel like that game will go down more, $9.99 soon.  It hasn't been out that long and it is already at $19.99

My thoughts exactly. Take it from someone who bought Anthem at $20; it seemed like a good deal at the time but it stung to see it going for $5-10 months later. Failed GAAS's tend to drop fast. 


#15 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1560 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 09:59 PM

Picked up Avengers, $20 was my buy price.
