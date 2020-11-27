Avengers Collector's Edition is for 50% off!

I just bought it!
Amazon.com: Marvel's Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Edition – PlayStation 4
Posted Today, 12:24 AM
I just bought it!
Posted Today, 12:30 AM
Posted Today, 01:31 AM
Posted Today, 01:32 AM
Posted Today, 01:34 AM
I am hoping it pulls a NMS and is a lot better in the next year or so.
Posted Today, 02:35 AM
Well, it's definitely better than $200.
Yeah I like to collect.
You all really think it will go lower?
Posted Today, 02:40 AM
probably as the game doesn't seem to be doing too well
Posted Today, 04:23 AM
Posted Today, 05:38 AM
Posted Today, 05:53 AM
Posted Today, 08:05 AM
Waiting on collector's editions to go down can be a big gamble. You never know when stock is gonna dry up.
Then again, it's rare a game this big is panned this hard. And I don't usually see discounted collector's editions sold by Amazon, so I think that speaks to there being a lot of stock still out there.
I believe the only collector's editions I've ever bought were Lego The Force Awakens and Homefront the Revolution, and in both cases it was because they ended up going for cheaper than just buying the regular game + season pass.
Posted Today, 09:20 AM
These are everywhere. These are sitting in giant heaps at 2 out tof the 4 gamestops i've been to lately hunting accessories.
This is not a 100 dollar CE. Wait for 50. This is a ripoff at 100$
Posted Today, 09:23 AM
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
Nah, I'll just wait for the (dumpster) fire sale after how the game has performed so far.