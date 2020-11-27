Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

* - - - - 2 votes

Avengers Collector's Edition is for 50% off!

By LoveDragonDon, Today, 12:24 AM

LoveDragonDon  

LoveDragonDon

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

I just bought it! :)

 

Amazon.com: Marvel's Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Edition – PlayStation 4


gunstar808  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 12:30 AM

Well, it's definitely better than $200.

humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 01:31 AM

The game is a flop. It will go lower.

Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 01:32 AM

I’m good. Will wait for $30 or less

joedelta  

joedelta

Posted Today, 01:34 AM

I am hoping it pulls a NMS and is a lot better in the next year or so. 


LoveDragonDon  

LoveDragonDon

Posted Today, 02:35 AM

Well, it's definitely better than $200.

Yeah I like to collect.

 

 

You all really think it will go lower?


KrayzieKMF  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 02:40 AM

Yeah I like to collect.

 

 

You all really think it will go lower?

probably as the game doesn't seem to be doing too well


drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Today, 04:23 AM

This was $80 a couple days ago. Of course it will (it did) go lower lol.

plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

Meh in for one. If nothing else I can sell off the extra f crap to pay towards the game

dualrec  

dualrec

Posted Today, 05:53 AM

I just want the Widow belt buckle. Someone buy it and sell me the buckle 😉

zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

Waiting on collector's editions to go down can be a big gamble. You never know when stock is gonna dry up.

 

Then again, it's rare a game this big is panned this hard. And I don't usually see discounted collector's editions sold by Amazon, so I think that speaks to there being a lot of stock still out there.

 

I believe the only collector's editions I've ever bought were Lego The Force Awakens and Homefront the Revolution, and in both cases it was because they ended up going for cheaper than just buying the regular game + season pass.


shosaisyu  

shosaisyu

Posted Today, 09:20 AM

These are everywhere. These are sitting in giant heaps at 2 out tof the 4 gamestops i've been to lately hunting accessories.

 

This is not a 100 dollar CE. Wait for 50. This is a ripoff at 100$


plus1zero  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 09:23 AM

These are everywhere. These are sitting in giant heaps at 2 out tof the 4 gamestops i've been to lately hunting accessories.

This is not a 100 dollar CE. Wait for 50. This is a ripoff at 100$


That captain America statue is going for $70 on eBay tho

lionheart059  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 02:13 PM

Nah, I'll just wait for the (dumpster) fire sale after how the game has performed so far.


