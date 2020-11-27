Avengers Collector's Edition is for 50% off!

Posted Today, 08:05 AM

Waiting on collector's editions to go down can be a big gamble. You never know when stock is gonna dry up.

Then again, it's rare a game this big is panned this hard. And I don't usually see discounted collector's editions sold by Amazon, so I think that speaks to there being a lot of stock still out there.

I believe the only collector's editions I've ever bought were Lego The Force Awakens and Homefront the Revolution, and in both cases it was because they ended up going for cheaper than just buying the regular game + season pass.