Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fred Meyer 20% off video games and accesories - Joycons $65

By sevast, Yesterday, 11:00 PM

#1 sevast   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   410 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

sevast

Posted Yesterday, 11:00 PM

I think this is in store only and it may be today only. Joycons are $64 and official power adapters are $24. It seems to be off all video games that aren't on sale and all accessories. The register also spit out a coupon good for $20 off any electronics and home purchase but it's not good till tomorrow.


#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3829 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 12:59 AM

Would this work on PS5 controllers? Haven't shopped electronics at Freddie's in a while

#3 sevast   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   410 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

sevast

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

It said all video game accessories, so I would assume so if in stock


#4 Zazoo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   318 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Zazoo

Posted Today, 03:50 AM

Would this work on PS5 controllers? Haven't shopped electronics at Freddie's in a while

Yes it works on all PS5 games and accessories. I bought a few games, controller and charging station. 


#5 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3263 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 03:55 AM

damn too bad there is no fred meyer nearby. I need to buy a joycon since i bought that dumb tsum tsum festival game for my wife and we only have a switch lite lol


#6 io   ... Super Moderators   24848 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

io

Posted Today, 04:06 AM

Fred Meyer has completely killed the gift card game purchase deals the last few years right?  Those were awesome a few years back - was able to get all sorts of 3DS games using that.  I think it was buy 4 games get a $50 gift card and there was usually a $30 off $150 coupon to pair with it.  So 4 $39.99 3DS games (like Pokemon Sun/Moon when they were first out) was $130 after coupon and you get $50 gift card which we'd use for groceries and stuff so I considered it a discount on the games: $80 total for 4 $40 3D games.

 

But yeah with the Electronics sections gone in most stores I think their sales got really lame.  This one is OK.  Does it exclude Switch games though?  I might pick up a copy of Mario 3D All-Stars at 20% off but then I just ordered one on Amazon for $50 so I'm not feeling it in me to drive 2 miles to Fred Meyer ;).


#7 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3829 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

Well I tried fred meyer for a PS5 controller but they were sold out.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy