Fred Meyer 20% off video games and accesories - Joycons $65

Fred Meyer has completely killed the gift card game purchase deals the last few years right? Those were awesome a few years back - was able to get all sorts of 3DS games using that. I think it was buy 4 games get a $50 gift card and there was usually a $30 off $150 coupon to pair with it. So 4 $39.99 3DS games (like Pokemon Sun/Moon when they were first out) was $130 after coupon and you get $50 gift card which we'd use for groceries and stuff so I considered it a discount on the games: $80 total for 4 $40 3D games.

But yeah with the Electronics sections gone in most stores I think their sales got really lame. This one is OK. Does it exclude Switch games though? I might pick up a copy of Mario 3D All-Stars at 20% off but then I just ordered one on Amazon for $50 so I'm not feeling it in me to drive 2 miles to Fred Meyer .