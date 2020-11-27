I think this is in store only and it may be today only. Joycons are $64 and official power adapters are $24. It seems to be off all video games that aren't on sale and all accessories. The register also spit out a coupon good for $20 off any electronics and home purchase but it's not good till tomorrow.
Fred Meyer 20% off video games and accesories - Joycons $65
It said all video game accessories, so I would assume so if in stock
Would this work on PS5 controllers? Haven't shopped electronics at Freddie's in a while
Yes it works on all PS5 games and accessories. I bought a few games, controller and charging station.
damn too bad there is no fred meyer nearby. I need to buy a joycon since i bought that dumb tsum tsum festival game for my wife and we only have a switch lite lol
Fred Meyer has completely killed the gift card game purchase deals the last few years right? Those were awesome a few years back - was able to get all sorts of 3DS games using that. I think it was buy 4 games get a $50 gift card and there was usually a $30 off $150 coupon to pair with it. So 4 $39.99 3DS games (like Pokemon Sun/Moon when they were first out) was $130 after coupon and you get $50 gift card which we'd use for groceries and stuff so I considered it a discount on the games: $80 total for 4 $40 3D games.
But yeah with the Electronics sections gone in most stores I think their sales got really lame. This one is OK. Does it exclude Switch games though? I might pick up a copy of Mario 3D All-Stars at 20% off but then I just ordered one on Amazon for $50 so I'm not feeling it in me to drive 2 miles to Fred Meyer .
