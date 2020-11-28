Jump to content

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

PS Plus $29.99 at CDKeys

By Jaashua, Today, 12:12 AM

Jaashua  

Jaashua

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

Is this a known deal? If I'm late to the party, please delete.

https://www.cdkeys.c...QhoCdDYQAvD_BwE

TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 12:21 AM

It's been hovering around that price for awhile now and there is a thread on it

https://www.cheapass...7#entry14353704

Jaashua  

Jaashua

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

My bad. Please delete.
