RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Nov. 26th-28th, 2020 ... 20% ROI on Xbox, Nintendo, Apple, Google, Home Depot, GAP, Old Navy, Macy's, Kohl's & meats!

It is a HUGE bumper crop of wellness+ BonusCash deals on GC's this week, and while I forgot to post the ones that started last Sunday, even more became available for the Thanksgiving weekend:
Nov. 22nd-28th weekly ad:
- Nintendo ... $4 BonusCash when you buy $19.99 of eShop & Online GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Google Play ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (10% ROI).*
- Barnes & Noble ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Disney and Spa & Wellness ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (16% ROI).*
- The Children's Place and DSW ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (16% ROI).*
- Cracker Barrel and Buffalo Wild Wings ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Macy's and Bloomingdales ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (16% ROI).*
- Kohl's and Brinker restaurants (Chili's, Maggiano's, On The Border) ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
And then they quietly added these deals to the Black Friday madness (only Nov. 26th-28th) ...
- Apple ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- GAP stores (GAP, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta) ... $10 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Home Depot ... $10 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- XBOX (incl. Microsoft) ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $24.99 of Marketplace, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Wendy's, Burger King, and Arby's ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
Lastly ... if you stop in this weekend & buy $50 of anything besides prescriptions, alcohol, gift cards, lottery tickets, milk, etc ... use this coupon to get $15 BonusCash:
Click here to see all GC's eligible through Sat, Nov. 28th:
Click here to see "wellness+ BonusCash rewards for PSN, GameStop, Fanatics, Twitch, Roblox, Nike, Lululemon, Uber, Grubhub, Rubio's, SmashBurger, Lowe's, and Wayfair.
For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you can earn rewards on the other bullet-point lines as well. For example, you can purchase $50 of XBOX credit plus $40 of Nintendo. The BonusCash will arrive in your account by 6am EDT the next morning, and can be used for just about anything except gift cards, alcohol, prescriptions, or dairy products (see "Earning BonusCash").
FYI, the BonusCash T&C's have been fixed to expire after 30 days (matching the small-print at the bottom of the weekly ads.
* Small print at bottom of the page included here:
wellness+ BonusCash Terms & Conditions included here:
FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...
- if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or
- if the transaction you're about to complete exceeds the limit of 2 per week, or
- when your BonusCash rewards will expire.
Luckily the RiteAid mobile app (but neither the mobile nor desktop websites) lists your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only get 30 days to spend the BonusCash once earned. Good hunting and good luck!