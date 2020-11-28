RiteAid BonusCash rewards for Nov. 29th - Dec. 5th 2020 ... 20% ROI on PSN, GameStop, Fanatics, Twitch, Roblox, Nike, Lululemon, Uber, Grubhub & meats

See also the Nov. 26th-28th BonusCash deal here ... https://www.cheapass...m/topic/372683-
Week #2 of Rite-Aid's wellness+ BonusCash deals continue, with the following in the Nov. 29th - Dec. 5th weekly ad:
- Sony Playstation ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $24.99 of PSN Store, PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Nike and Lululemon ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (16% ROI).*
- Green Dot prepaid Visa/MC ... $3 BonusCash when you buy a new Green Dot card, limit 2 (50% ROI, assuming a $5.95 fee).*
- Rubio's Coastal Grill and Smashburger ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Uber and Grubhub ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
- Wayfair and Lowe's ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (16% ROI).*
- GameStop and Fanatics ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 of GC's, limit 2 (16% ROI).*
- Roblox and Twitch ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 of GC's, limit 2 (20% ROI).*
PLUS ... don't forget that GameStop can be used to purchase any other GC's they stock, such as Steam, Nintendo, Xbox, or more PSN.
For those who are new to the "Rite-Aid wellness+ reward BonusCash" program, you'll receive the $$$ amount when you purchase the minimum amount specified. Gift-cards within the same bullet-point share the same "limit 2 offers per customer", but you can earn rewards on the other bullet-point lines as well. For example, you can purchase $50 of XBOX credit plus $40 of Nintendo. The BonusCash will arrive in your account by 6am EDT the next morning, and can be used for just about anything except gift cards, alcohol, prescriptions, or dairy products (see "Earning BonusCash").
FYI, the BonusCash T&C's have been fixed to expire after 30 days (matching the small-print at the bottom of the weekly ads.
FYI ... the limit of "2 offers per customer" is tracked by your "wellness+ rewards" account, so you'll need to limit yourself to 2 offers per line item throughout the week, and not just "2 per transaction" or "2 per day". At the time of purchase, your printed receipt will indicate how many of the "limit 2" you've met, but neither the website nor register will indicate ...
- if you've met the limit of 2 items per BonusCash group with the current transaction, or
- if the transaction you're about to complete exceeds the limit of 2 per week, or
- when your BonusCash rewards will expire.
Luckily the RiteAid mobile app (but neither the mobile nor desktop websites) lists your individual accumulation & cashing out on a per transaction basis, so that's a good way to keep tabs on the expiration dates, since you only get 30 days to spend the BonusCash once earned.
Good hunting and good luck!