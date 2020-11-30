Jump to content

[DEAD] Walmart $30 Nintendo Switch Games: New Super Mario Bros U DX, Splatoon 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem Three Houses,...

By DPad, Today, 04:31 AM

DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 04:31 AM

UPDATE: 11/30/20 7:40AM (MST) DEAD DEAL

Walmart.com has select 1st-Party Nintendo Switch Games both physical and digital download codes on sale for $30 each.

 

Digital Download Codes:

 

Physical: (credit Gamer SDP for the find)


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:42 AM

Grabbed new super mario bros. Thanks!

io  

io

Posted Today, 04:45 AM

I am really tempted to get NSMB and Mario Maker.  I have cart versions of both but may do this for portability...  Hmmm...


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 04:46 AM

I jumped on all four. I am converting my collection to digital only. Was really hoping for Link's Awakening and Fire Emblem Three Houses to be included in the digital sale as well.


Smkane112  

Smkane112

Posted Today, 04:54 AM

Great deals though was hoping for Zelda Links Awakening myself


io  

io

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

Bought NSMB,  Will probably get Mario Maker too.  Is anyone else getting the codes right away or not?  I know it says up to 4 hours, but the way these things usually work it's either right away or it will be a long time (or you have to contact them).  I don't order any digital codes from Best Buy because they always say they sent them but I never get them.  Not in spam or junk folder - nowhere. I always have to call and have them tell me the codes.  SO annoying.  Have no problem getting Target or even Costco codes.  Never tried Walmart before.

 

This is the 4th time I've bought NSMB this week. First I ordered 2 copies from Best Buy for $34.99 each - one for me, one for a gift.  Then I got an order in for another physical copy at Walmart for $30.  And now this.  I guess I'll return both Best Buy copies.


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 05:26 AM

Bought NSMB,  Will probably get Mario Maker too.  Is anyone else getting the codes right away or not?  I know it says up to 4 hours, but the way these things usually work it's either right away or it will be a long time (or you have to contact them).  I don't order any digital codes from Best Buy because they always say they sent them but I never get them.  Not in spam or junk folder - nowhere. I always have to call and have them tell me the codes.  SO annoying.  Have no problem getting Target or even Costco codes.  Never tried Walmart before.

 

This is the 4th time I've bought NSMB this week. First I ordered 2 copies from Best Buy for $34.99 each - one for me, one for a gift.  Then I got an order in for another physical copy at Walmart for $30.  And now this.  I guess I'll return both Best Buy copies.

I got Luigi's Mansion 3 and Super Mario Marker 2 codes almost instantly. Still waiting for my Splatoon 2 and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe codes to come through.


donny2112  

donny2112

Posted Today, 06:25 AM

Thanks!  WalmartAmazon kept doing a brief sale on NSMBUDX for $27 that would be ended in minutes, so finally being able to get it for $30 is great. (^_^)


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 06:47 AM

Thanks!  Walmart kept doing a brief sale on NSMBUDX for $27 that would be ended in minutes, so finally being able to get it for $30 is great. (^_^)

Yea I missed the super short sale on $27 games at Amazon. I know this is CAG but $30 is still low enough for me to bite. 


donny2112  

donny2112

Posted Today, 07:05 AM

Yea I missed the super short sale on $27 games at Amazon. I know this is CAG but $30 is still low enough for me to bite. 

Right, it was Amazon not Wal-Mart with the $27 digital short sale. :)


Narton  

Narton

Posted Today, 07:38 AM

Still waiting on NSMBUDX and Splatoon 2 codes....


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 07:44 AM

Still waiting on NSMBUDX and Splatoon 2 codes....

Same. It has been over 3 hrs since I placed my order.


Narton  

Narton

Posted Today, 07:46 AM

Same. It has been over 3 hrs since I placed my order.

I hope we still get it...


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 07:56 AM

I hope we still get it...

I don't see why not. I got the other two games almost instantly. For some reason there's a hold up on the NSMBUDX and Splatoon 2 codes 


Gamer SDP  

Gamer SDP

Posted Today, 08:07 AM

The physical versions appear to be back in stock


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 08:14 AM

The physical versions appear to be back in stock

Great find! I will update the original post now.


Narton  

Narton

Posted Today, 08:26 AM

The physical versions appear to be back in stock

OK, I'm gonna request a cancelation. Would rather have splatoon 2 physical. And I guess I'll get Yoshi instead of Mario.


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 08:33 AM

OK, I'm gonna request a cancelation. Would rather have splatoon 2 physical. And I guess I'll get Yoshi instead of Mario.

I am still waiting for the Splatoon 2 and NSMBUDX codes... 


Narton  

Narton

Posted Today, 08:36 AM

How long does a paypal refund take? I'm worried I may have screwed myself out of a deal if it's a long turnaround...


DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 08:46 AM

How long does a paypal refund take? I'm worried I may have screwed myself out of a deal if it's a long turnaround...

Not sure? 


Nephilim  

Nephilim

Posted Today, 10:35 AM

Zelda BOTW is $44.99 

 

Physical

 

Digital


CheapAssPizza  

CheapAssPizza

Posted Today, 10:58 AM

deal dead? was just about to get MM2 and now they're all $59.99


Riptidre  

Riptidre

Posted Today, 11:35 AM

deal is dead.


melancholysp  

melancholysp

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

Wow, that nearly sucked. I added NSMBU to my cart at $30, then went to checkout. Put in my info and on the last page it said the price was $59.88. It changed the price while I was checking out, and had I not noticed, I would have had no way of returning it since it was digital.

io  

io

Posted Today, 12:12 PM

deal is dead.

Dammit.  I was waiting to get my code for NSMB before I pulled the trigger on the Mario Maker one.  D'oh!  I figured these are digital codes, they won't sell out ;).

 

Still no code by the way.


kingotnw  

kingotnw

Posted Today, 01:17 PM

Damn. Missed is by a couple hours.

Narton  

Narton

Posted Today, 01:41 PM

Now I really regret doing a cancel request. DPad did you ever get your games?


walletandgromice  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 02:09 PM

Ordered Splatoon 2 at 12:16am (EST). No code yet, almost 9 hours later

DPad  

DPad

Posted Today, 03:40 PM

I just talked with Walmart Chat they said I'll be getting the Splatoon 2 and NSMBUDX codes in a few hours. 


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Still no code for NSMB
