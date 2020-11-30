[DEAD] Walmart $30 Nintendo Switch Games: New Super Mario Bros U DX, Splatoon 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem Three Houses,...

Posted Today, 05:12 AM

Bought NSMB, Will probably get Mario Maker too. Is anyone else getting the codes right away or not? I know it says up to 4 hours, but the way these things usually work it's either right away or it will be a long time (or you have to contact them). I don't order any digital codes from Best Buy because they always say they sent them but I never get them. Not in spam or junk folder - nowhere. I always have to call and have them tell me the codes. SO annoying. Have no problem getting Target or even Costco codes. Never tried Walmart before.

This is the 4th time I've bought NSMB this week. First I ordered 2 copies from Best Buy for $34.99 each - one for me, one for a gift. Then I got an order in for another physical copy at Walmart for $30. And now this. I guess I'll return both Best Buy copies.