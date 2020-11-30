Jump to content

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

Fortnite Switch Bundle at Best Buy $299 store pick up only

By derekzoolander, Today, 06:24 AM

#1 derekzoolander
By derekzoolander, Today, 06:24 AM  

derekzoolander

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6436771

Walmart sold out quickly but all BB stores that I can see have them for pickup today

#2 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted Today, 06:33 AM

Gamestop sold out quick as hell too. Crazy

#3 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 07:57 AM

https://www.target.c...741#lnk=sametab

 

Target has a better return policy and it says coming soon on their website. They have a longer return policy if you have a red card you get an extra 30 days for electronics + 5% off so that makes it 15 off @300! I can confirm this as their holiday returns usually end by January, my recent BF gaming orders online with electronics items got a return by end of Feb 2021 date as noted with their online receipt.


#4 nevermeltice  

nevermeltice

Posted Today, 09:59 AM

Up at Target currently

#5 Davem
Posted Today, 12:21 PM  

Davem

Posted Today, 12:21 PM

Like the colors, hate the game - so personally passing even if the bundled code is apparently selling for quite a bit at the moment  :dunce:

 

Pretty sly of Nintendo to make a Cybermonday console bundle and not have it leak out! I'm sure a ton of parents are like "WTF, I just wrapped this other console!"   :bomb:


#6 sk3tchcom
Posted Today, 03:36 PM  

sk3tchcom

Posted Today, 03:36 PM

OOS online at Target and looks to be almost gone in stores. BBY shows OOS for pickup in my area (MN). Thanks for the heads up OP.


#7 bob330i
Posted Today, 04:16 PM  

bob330i

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

I grabbed one earlier this morning from Target with my Red Card.  Hopefully it didn't get sold from under me, still waiting for the pick up email.


#8 Cloudx9  

Cloudx9

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

Up at Amazon as well

https://www.amazon.c...ob_b_prod_image
