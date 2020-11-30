Fortnite Switch Bundle at Best Buy $299 store pick up only
Posted Today, 06:24 AM
Walmart sold out quickly but all BB stores that I can see have them for pickup today
Posted Today, 06:33 AM
Posted Today, 07:57 AM
https://www.target.c...741#lnk=sametab
Target has a better return policy and it says coming soon on their website. They have a longer return policy if you have a red card you get an extra 30 days for electronics + 5% off so that makes it 15 off @300! I can confirm this as their holiday returns usually end by January, my recent BF gaming orders online with electronics items got a return by end of Feb 2021 date as noted with their online receipt.
Posted Today, 09:59 AM
Posted Today, 12:21 PM
Like the colors, hate the game - so personally passing even if the bundled code is apparently selling for quite a bit at the moment
Pretty sly of Nintendo to make a Cybermonday console bundle and not have it leak out! I'm sure a ton of parents are like "WTF, I just wrapped this other console!"
Posted Today, 03:36 PM
OOS online at Target and looks to be almost gone in stores. BBY shows OOS for pickup in my area (MN). Thanks for the heads up OP.
Posted Today, 04:16 PM
I grabbed one earlier this morning from Target with my Red Card. Hopefully it didn't get sold from under me, still waiting for the pick up email.
Posted Today, 04:27 PM
https://www.amazon.c...ob_b_prod_image
