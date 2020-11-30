Jump to content

Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Glassware bundle $299 Gamestop.com

By Sugarbeats, Today, 08:00 AM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:00 AM

For anyone that loves Mario and collectibles!

 

Neon Joycon bundle

 

https://www.gamestop...e/B204620X.html

 

Gray Joycon bundle

 

https://www.gamestop...e/B204622S.html


#2 Nephilim_BC  

Nephilim_BC

Posted Today, 08:16 AM

Thanks, grabbed 15 for my kids

#3 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:44 PM

It worked with the Animal Crossing bundle too.  Be warned that the glasses are not dishwasher safe.


#4 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1017 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

It worked with the Animal Crossing bundle too. Be warned that the glasses are not dishwasher safe.

As dumb as this sounds a lot of time promotional glassware isn’t even intended to drink from. Usually has lead or other metals in the paint. In fact manufacturers usually will tell you it’s a collectible and not meant to be used.

Pretty much nearly all Disney and McDonald’s glassware from the 80s-2000s fell in this category.

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 03:47 PM

As dumb as this sounds a lot of time promotional glassware isn’t even intended to drink from. Usually has lead or other metals in the paint. In fact manufacturers usually will tell you it’s a collectible and not meant to be used.

Pretty much nearly all Disney and McDonald’s glassware from the 80s-2000s fell in this category.

Well with how much I already have used the Disney plastic cups from BK as a kid, what's another cup?


  • Sk likes this

#6 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3599 Posts   Joined 16.2 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Today, 04:19 PM

It worked with the Animal Crossing bundle too.  Be warned that the glasses are not dishwasher safe.

it was up on BF or Saturday sometime IIRC.  My IP is banned for some reason, probably from the PS5 debacle and didn't go back in time from another address.


#7 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 04:24 PM

it was up on BF or Saturday sometime IIRC.  My IP is banned for some reason, probably from the PS5 debacle and didn't go back in time from another address.

I got it in store.  The ones online all said they didn't ship until 12/15.  They had big stacks of the drinking glass boxes and plenty of Switch consoles in stock.  

 

Unrelated, I actually felt bad for the people who waited outside the store for a PS5 (when I went in at 8:45AM on BF, the 8 people sitting outside were waiting for the day's series X shipment).  They didn't get a single PS5 console that day.


#8 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted Today, 04:48 PM

Terrible. Where’s my switch bundle with branded Chicago Cuttery set?
