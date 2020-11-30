Nintendo Switch Console with Mario Glassware bundle $299 Gamestop.com

For anyone that loves Mario and collectibles!
Neon Joycon bundle
https://www.gamestop...e/B204620X.html
Gray Joycon bundle
https://www.gamestop...e/B204622S.html
Posted Today, 08:00 AM
Posted Today, 08:16 AM
Posted Today, 12:44 PM
It worked with the Animal Crossing bundle too. Be warned that the glasses are not dishwasher safe.
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
As dumb as this sounds a lot of time promotional glassware isn’t even intended to drink from. Usually has lead or other metals in the paint. In fact manufacturers usually will tell you it’s a collectible and not meant to be used.
Posted Today, 03:47 PM
As dumb as this sounds a lot of time promotional glassware isn’t even intended to drink from. Usually has lead or other metals in the paint. In fact manufacturers usually will tell you it’s a collectible and not meant to be used.
Pretty much nearly all Disney and McDonald’s glassware from the 80s-2000s fell in this category.
Well with how much I already have used the Disney plastic cups from BK as a kid, what's another cup?
Posted Today, 04:19 PM
it was up on BF or Saturday sometime IIRC. My IP is banned for some reason, probably from the PS5 debacle and didn't go back in time from another address.
Posted Today, 04:24 PM
I got it in store. The ones online all said they didn't ship until 12/15. They had big stacks of the drinking glass boxes and plenty of Switch consoles in stock.
Unrelated, I actually felt bad for the people who waited outside the store for a PS5 (when I went in at 8:45AM on BF, the 8 people sitting outside were waiting for the day's series X shipment). They didn't get a single PS5 console that day.
Posted Today, 04:48 PM