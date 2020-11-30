Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

Target.com save an extra 15% on select video games (cyber Mon)

By Smithers123, Today, 10:20 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 10:20 AM

As the title says!

 

https://www.target.c...deals/-/N-0snqs


#2 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3268 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Today, 12:38 PM

Tried to pm my item but apparently target won't pm the 15% off so you have to reorder your crap. 


#3 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4616 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Today, 01:07 PM

Brings Ghost of Tsushima down to $34.


#4 jrc84  

jrc84

Posted Today, 02:37 PM

Well there goes a few bucks...bought Minecraft Dungeons digital Saturday from Amazon since it was the same price...damn

#5 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23729 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

Wish they'd restock FF7R, would have been nice. They sold out of that game quick once it hit BF prices. 


#6 DoWhatYouWant  

DoWhatYouWant

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

Thanks, ordered another copy of FFVII... Will get a refund on the $24.99 purchase from earlier this month once the new copy arrives.


#7 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   390 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

So tempted to pick up a couple of games but I already got a lot over the past couple of days.


#8 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23729 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

Thanks, ordered another copy of FFVII... Will get a refund on the $24.99 purchase from earlier this month once the new copy arrives.

Was it for store pick up? Or did it pop up for shipping? 


#9 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

FF7R keeps popping back up for shipping but it goes out of stock fast.


#10 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1251 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 04:21 PM

Well there goes a few bucks...bought Minecraft Dungeons digital Saturday from Amazon since it was the same price...damn


The 15% is off "select titles" and Minecraft Dungeons is not included among those.

#11 jrc84  

jrc84

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

The 15% is off "select titles" and Minecraft Dungeons is not included among those.

I still had the digital game in my Target shopping cart and it was showing the 15% off for me this morning... could have been a glitch or something, might want to add to cart to check if you are considering passing on anything

 

Edit: the box covers are pictured on the website deal for Dungeons, Cobra Kai, and God of War.... I might actually pick up Cobra Kai if it is available - it's not showing up for xbox


#12 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1251 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 04:55 PM

I still had the digital game in my Target shopping cart and it was showing the 15% off for me this morning... could have been a glitch or something, might want to add to cart to check if you are considering passing on anything

Edit: the box covers are pictured on the website deal for Dungeons, Cobra Kai, and God of War.... I might actually pick up Cobra Kai if it is available - it's not showing up for xbox


I'm a presumptuous dope. Yes, the 15% does apply to the Xbox digital version.

I just assumed you meant the Switch version, probably because I also assumed everyone had 3 years of Game Pass Ultimate after all these recent deals.

I guess at this price ($12.75) it could be worth it for the DLC alone.

I played it a bunch with my kid on day 1 or 2 and we didn't love it. I wonder how much of my beef with it has been fixed since.

#13 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3833 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:02 PM

Tony hawk is finally close to my buy price, but there's nothing else I want at this point to get the free shipping

#14 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

There's a notify button on the Target app click on it and it will let you know on your phone/email when the item is back in stock btw
