Target.com save an extra 15% on select video games (cyber Mon)

As the title says!
https://www.target.c...deals/-/N-0snqs
Posted Today, 10:20 AM
Posted Today, 12:38 PM
Tried to pm my item but apparently target won't pm the 15% off so you have to reorder your crap.
Posted Today, 01:07 PM
Brings Ghost of Tsushima down to $34.
Posted Today, 02:37 PM
Posted Today, 02:50 PM
Wish they'd restock FF7R, would have been nice. They sold out of that game quick once it hit BF prices.
Posted Today, 03:10 PM
Thanks, ordered another copy of FFVII... Will get a refund on the $24.99 purchase from earlier this month once the new copy arrives.
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
So tempted to pick up a couple of games but I already got a lot over the past couple of days.
Posted Today, 03:52 PM
Was it for store pick up? Or did it pop up for shipping?
Posted Today, 04:00 PM
FF7R keeps popping back up for shipping but it goes out of stock fast.
Posted Today, 04:21 PM
Well there goes a few bucks...bought Minecraft Dungeons digital Saturday from Amazon since it was the same price...damn
Posted Today, 04:42 PM
The 15% is off "select titles" and Minecraft Dungeons is not included among those.
I still had the digital game in my Target shopping cart and it was showing the 15% off for me this morning... could have been a glitch or something, might want to add to cart to check if you are considering passing on anything
Edit: the box covers are pictured on the website deal for Dungeons, Cobra Kai, and God of War.... I might actually pick up Cobra Kai if it is available - it's not showing up for xbox
Posted Today, 04:55 PM
Posted Today, 05:02 PM
Posted Today, 05:59 PM