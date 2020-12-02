[PS4, Xbone] Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 Bestbuy.com (includes bonus Scanavo Steelbook)

Your getting a Dayone Edition Steelbook casing with bonus DLC + another exclusive steelbook from Bestbuy here. Great deal!
Xbone
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6413105
PS4
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6413107
Jump to content
Posted Yesterday, 07:24 AM
Your getting a Dayone Edition Steelbook casing with bonus DLC + another exclusive steelbook from Bestbuy here. Great deal!
Xbone
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6413105
PS4
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6413107
Posted Yesterday, 10:35 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:39 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:32 PM
Thanks! I ended up getting one for the XSX. I really wanted to get it for the PS5 to continue my collection of Yakuza games on PS platforms (and for the trophies), but the next gen update won't be available for PS5 until March 2021 so didn't really have a choice unfortunately.
I guess I'll buy it again someday for the PS5 when it's dirt cheap.
Posted Yesterday, 04:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM
Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM
I was able to get a nice refund since I bought it on release. Thanks for sharing! I’ve been playing through the series all year and am at 6 right now. I can’t wait to start this one.
Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM
Thanks! I ended up getting one for the XSX. I really wanted to get it for the PS5 to continue my collection of Yakuza games on PS platforms (and for the trophies), but the next gen update won't be available for PS5 until March 2021 so didn't really have a choice unfortunately.
I guess I'll buy it again someday for the PS5 when it's dirt cheap.
Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM
Thanks, I bought it for xsx but was going to swap it for the ps4 version thinking that upgrade was available now.
Wonder why the Xbox version has the upgrade already but but ps5 considering how big of a deal yakuza is for ps
Microsoft paid them for exclusivity on the next-gen for a certain amount of time. That's the reason for the delay. I'm going to hold off on buying it for a while as a result of the fact that PS4 progress can't be moved to the PS5 when they do have the next-gen version available.
Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM
When the PS5 version is available, will it be a free upgrade if I buy the PS4 version now?
Yes. It will be, but the saves won't move over so you'll have to start all over again if you start playing the game on the PS4 now.
Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM
When the PS5 version is available, will it be a free upgrade if I buy the PS4 version now?
Yep it will be a free upgrade. But you won't be able to transfer your PS4 save data so you'll need to wait for the PS5 upgrade unless you want to start over.
https://www.pushsqua...grade_confirmed
Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM
Kinda off topic a little, but I’ve played judgement, yakuza 0, and yakuza Kiwami. Would I be missing anything or have any spoilers for what happens between kiwami and 6 if I went ahead and played this one before finishing 2 through 6? Thanks!
Without going into detail, yes. Off the top of my head there are events from at least 3 of the games you haven't played that are referenced in some way. They range from insignificant to rather huge. Despite the marketing in the West, this is still a sequel. Still, if you're not super invested in the overall story and characters I wouldn't worry about it too much.
Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM
Kinda off topic a little, but I’ve played judgement, yakuza 0, and yakuza Kiwami. Would I be missing anything or have any spoilers for what happens between kiwami and 6 if I went ahead and played this one before finishing 2 through 6? Thanks!
Completely different story. You'll miss nothing.
Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Without going into detail, yes. Off the top of my head there are events from at least 3 of the games you haven't played that are referenced in some way. They range from insignificant to rather huge. Despite the marketing in the West, this is still a sequel. Still, if you're not super invested in the overall story and characters I wouldn't worry about it too much.
Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM
Is it just me or are there too many damn Yakuza games? It's almost like COD for a different audience at this point.
Not really.
There's 8 mainline games 0-7, 2 remakes (Kiwami 1 and 2), two offshoots (Judgement and Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise) and Yakuza Online.
Additionally, don't forget this is a franchise that has been around since the PS2, and there's a consistent narrative throughout the entire franchise, save for the offshoots.
It's an entirely different thing than Call of Duty.
Posted Today, 12:02 AM
There's no such thing as too many Yakuza games, but the burnout is real if you play them back-to-back
Posted Today, 12:24 AM