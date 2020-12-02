[PS4, Xbone] Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 Bestbuy.com (includes bonus Scanavo Steelbook)

Posted Yesterday, 03:32 PM

Thanks! I ended up getting one for the XSX. I really wanted to get it for the PS5 to continue my collection of Yakuza games on PS platforms (and for the trophies), but the next gen update won't be available for PS5 until March 2021 so didn't really have a choice unfortunately.

I guess I'll buy it again someday for the PS5 when it's dirt cheap.