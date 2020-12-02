Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[PS4, Xbone] Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 Bestbuy.com (includes bonus Scanavo Steelbook)

By Sugarbeats, Yesterday, 07:24 AM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Yesterday, 07:24 AM

Your getting a Dayone Edition Steelbook casing with bonus DLC + another exclusive steelbook from Bestbuy here. Great deal!

 

Xbone

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6413105

 

PS4

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6413107


#2 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1566 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 AM

Picked mine up yesterday, It took 11 hours from when I ordered it before I got the ready for pick up notice.

I think they couldn’t find the steel book at first and let the order linger. All worth it though, it looks nice.

#3 EYEL1NER   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2033 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

EYEL1NER

Posted Yesterday, 12:39 PM

Thanks. I had one of the $10 certs they emailed out that expires in a few days, so I grabbed it for $25. Wish I could have the steel book shipped, since I’ll have to drive an hour to get to the nearest Best Buy, but oh well. I love the Yakuza series, so it’ll be worth it I suppose.

#4 ICHIRO51MVP   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   182 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted Yesterday, 03:32 PM

Thanks! I ended up getting one for the XSX. I really wanted to get it for the PS5 to continue my collection of Yakuza games on PS platforms (and for the trophies), but the next gen update won't be available for PS5 until March 2021 so didn't really have a choice unfortunately.

 

I guess I'll buy it again someday for the PS5 when it's dirt cheap.


#5 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Yesterday, 04:37 PM

For anyone considering it, this really is a great deal. The Yakuza franchise is admittedly one of my favorite series in gaming, but this was not one I expected to enjoy so much. It's one of the best turn based rpg's I've played in a long while yet it still sticks to its roots and feels like a real Yakuza game. Well designed, well written and the characters are great (though if you're a fan of the franchise stick with the Japanese dub, the us dub is not great). I'm on chapter 7 and about 35 hours in so it's definitely not a short game, though I'm also doing all the side quests and enjoying lots of minigames as well. Well worth the money here, especially with the bonus steelbook.

#6 alexb54  

alexb54

Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

I was able to get a nice refund since I bought it on release. Thanks for sharing! I’ve been playing through the series all year and am at 6 right now. I can’t wait to start this one.

#7 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

I was able to get a nice refund since I bought it on release. Thanks for sharing! I’ve been playing through the series all year and am at 6 right now. I can’t wait to start this one.


I think this might be a hot take, but I really really enjoyed 6. I liked it more than I liked 4 and 5. Not enough Majima but otherwise a real solid game. Enjoy!

#8 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6829 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

Thanks! I ended up getting one for the XSX. I really wanted to get it for the PS5 to continue my collection of Yakuza games on PS platforms (and for the trophies), but the next gen update won't be available for PS5 until March 2021 so didn't really have a choice unfortunately.

I guess I'll buy it again someday for the PS5 when it's dirt cheap.


Thanks, I bought it for xsx but was going to swap it for the ps4 version thinking that upgrade was available now.

Wonder why the Xbox version has the upgrade already but but ps5 considering how big of a deal yakuza is for ps

#9 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   3651 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted Yesterday, 05:19 PM

Thanks, I bought it for xsx but was going to swap it for the ps4 version thinking that upgrade was available now.

Wonder why the Xbox version has the upgrade already but but ps5 considering how big of a deal yakuza is for ps

Microsoft paid them for exclusivity on the next-gen for a certain amount of time.  That's the reason for the delay.  I'm going to hold off on buying it for a while as a result of the fact that PS4 progress can't be moved to the PS5 when they do have the next-gen version available. 


#10 gundie   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   443 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

gundie

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

When the PS5 version is available, will it be a free upgrade if I buy the PS4 version now?

#11 psunami   0118999881999119725.....3 CAGiversary!   3651 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

psunami

Posted Yesterday, 07:19 PM

When the PS5 version is available, will it be a free upgrade if I buy the PS4 version now?

Yes. It will be, but the saves won't move over so you'll have to start all over again if you start playing the game on the PS4 now. 


#12 ICHIRO51MVP   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   182 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM

When the PS5 version is available, will it be a free upgrade if I buy the PS4 version now?

 

Yep it will be a free upgrade. But you won't be able to transfer your PS4 save data so you'll need to wait for the PS5 upgrade unless you want to start over.

 

https://www.pushsqua...grade_confirmed


#13 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Yesterday, 10:27 PM

Kinda off topic a little, but I’ve played judgement, yakuza 0, and yakuza Kiwami. Would I be missing anything or have any spoilers for what happens between kiwami and 6 if I went ahead and played this one before finishing 2 through 6? Thanks!

#14 mylifeisgarbage  

mylifeisgarbage

Posted Yesterday, 10:30 PM

Is it just me or are there too many damn Yakuza games? It's almost like COD for a different audience at this point.

#15 Lithium Flower   Just about to bloom CAGiversary!   72 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Lithium Flower

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 PM

Kinda off topic a little, but I’ve played judgement, yakuza 0, and yakuza Kiwami. Would I be missing anything or have any spoilers for what happens between kiwami and 6 if I went ahead and played this one before finishing 2 through 6? Thanks!

Without going into detail, yes. Off the top of my head there are events from at least 3 of the games you haven't played that are referenced in some way. They range from insignificant to rather huge. Despite the marketing in the West, this is still a sequel. Still, if you're not super invested in the overall story and characters I wouldn't worry about it too much. 


#16 Youngnoble   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1623 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Youngnoble

Posted Yesterday, 10:36 PM

Kinda off topic a little, but I’ve played judgement, yakuza 0, and yakuza Kiwami. Would I be missing anything or have any spoilers for what happens between kiwami and 6 if I went ahead and played this one before finishing 2 through 6? Thanks!

Completely different story. You'll miss nothing.


#17 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

Without going into detail, yes. Off the top of my head there are events from at least 3 of the games you haven't played that are referenced in some way. They range from insignificant to rather huge. Despite the marketing in the West, this is still a sequel. Still, if you're not super invested in the overall story and characters I wouldn't worry about it too much.


Thanks! Yeah, I’m pretty into the overall story at this point, so I’ll have to power through the others before I pick this up. It’ll probably be $10 by the time I get there 😂

#18 JSweeney   ... CAGiversary!   11354 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

JSweeney

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

Is it just me or are there too many damn Yakuza games? It's almost like COD for a different audience at this point.

Not really. 
There's 8 mainline games 0-7, 2 remakes (Kiwami 1 and 2), two offshoots (Judgement and Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise) and Yakuza Online. 

Additionally, don't forget this is a franchise that has been around since the PS2, and there's a consistent narrative throughout the entire franchise, save for the offshoots.

It's an entirely different thing than Call of Duty. 
 


#19 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   463 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted Today, 12:02 AM

There's no such thing as too many Yakuza games, but the burnout is real if you play them back-to-back


#20 sharpeone   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2285 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

sharpeone

Posted Today, 12:24 AM

So tempted but really wanted it on PC....
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy