Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Super Mario Odyssey Full Game Download Code $69.99 FS

https://www.walmart....-Code/925436036
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Super Mario Odyssey Full Game Download Code $69.00 Free shipping
Posted Yesterday, 08:52 AM
Posted Yesterday, 09:28 AM
LMAO at the 3rd party sellers asking $150 for this. The cost of both of these items individually, even at full price, is less than $150. I hope no one is dumb enough to give those people any business!
Posted Yesterday, 09:38 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM
Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM
If it was a special edition Mario Pro Controller, I'd be all over it, but at this point already have enough and re-playability of Odyssey is kinda low.
Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM
I'm gonna bite if this is still in stock on payday. I got a $10 walmart.com credit + whatever rakuten is giving back. Another pro controller would be great and I can easily sell the digital code somewhere.
Posted Yesterday, 04:01 PM
Nothing from Rakuten for video games from Walmart.
Anyways, I just ordered one.
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM
It's showing 1% back for videogames for me.
Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM
still in stock right now...they have a lot of inventory even instore and online
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Dang. Already have Odyssey. Anyone wanna go halfsies and get the code?
Posted Today, 12:06 AM
Looks like it's back up to $99.99 for me.
Posted Today, 12:18 AM
Posted Today, 02:28 AM
I could do almost halfsies! $30??