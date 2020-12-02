Jump to content

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Super Mario Odyssey Full Game Download Code $69.99 FS

By ckc4043, Yesterday, 08:52 AM

#1 ckc4043   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2087 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

ckc4043

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 AM

https://www.walmart....-Code/925436036

 

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller with Super Mario Odyssey Full Game Download Code $69.00 Free shipping


#2 folnevar   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   186 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

folnevar

Posted Yesterday, 09:28 AM

LMAO at the 3rd party sellers asking $150 for this. The cost of both of these items individually, even at full price, is less than $150. I hope no one is dumb enough to give those people any business!


#3 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1263 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 AM

Thanks picked one up!

#4 fuze9   piddle patrol, assemble! CAGiversary!   853 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

fuze9

Posted Yesterday, 03:27 PM

Dang. Already have Odyssey. Anyone wanna go halfsies and get the code?

#5 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   835 Posts   Joined 1.3 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 PM

If it was a special edition Mario Pro Controller, I'd be all over it, but at this point already have enough and re-playability of Odyssey is kinda low.  :oops:


#6 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM

I'm gonna bite if this is still in stock on payday. I got a $10 walmart.com credit + whatever rakuten is giving back. Another pro controller would be great and I can easily sell the digital code somewhere.


#7 Rexall   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   383 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Rexall

Posted Yesterday, 04:01 PM

I'm gonna bite if this is still in stock on payday. I got a $10 walmart.com credit + whatever rakuten is giving back. Another pro controller would be great and I can easily sell the digital code somewhere.

Nothing from Rakuten for video games from Walmart.

 

Anyways, I just ordered one.


#8 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 PM

It's showing 1% back for videogames for me.


#9 ckc4043   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2087 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

ckc4043

Posted Yesterday, 10:43 PM

still in stock right now...they have a lot of inventory even instore and online


#10 DPad   32-bit and under CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

DPad

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

Dang. Already have Odyssey. Anyone wanna go halfsies and get the code?


I could do almost halfsies! $30??

#11 ka561668   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   166 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

ka561668

Posted Today, 12:06 AM

Looks like it's back up to $99.99 for me.


#12 Twilightsparkle  

Twilightsparkle

Posted Today, 12:18 AM

Such a pain to pick up if you haven’t created a Walmart account and enabled location services on your phone. Seems like my local Walmart only wants curbside pickup.

#13 fuze9   piddle patrol, assemble! CAGiversary!   853 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

fuze9

Posted Today, 02:28 AM

I could do almost halfsies! $30??


Ugh. Back up to $100. 😩
