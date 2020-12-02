Jump to content

[DEAD] YMMV Walmart Black Friday Prices $30 1st-Party Nintendo Switch Games: NSMBUDX, Splatoon 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Embl...

By DPad, Yesterday, 10:35 PM

DPad  

DPad

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

UPDATE: 12/3/20 9:00 AM (MST) DEAL DEAD

 

BrickSeek is showing Black Friday prices are still active both physical and digital download codes. I snagged NSMBUDX, Splatoon 2, and Link's Awakening.

 

Digital Download:

 

Physical:

 

Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted Today, 02:47 AM

I can confirm. Link’s Awakening physical version rang up for $30 even though the sticker price in the case had it at Walmart’s usual $49.94.

bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted Today, 04:10 AM

Sigh if only Pikmin 3 was one of them

bill123  

bill123

Posted Today, 12:20 PM

Ugh Dead now. I was going to go out today too.


