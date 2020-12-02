[YMMV] Walmart Black Friday Prices $30 1st-Party Nintendo Switch Games: NSMBUDX, Splatoon 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem Th...

BrickSeek is showing Black Friday prices are still active both physical and digital download codes. I snagged NSMBUDX, Splatoon 2, and Link's Awakening.
Digital Download:
- Fire Emblem Three Houses [Digital Download] $30
- Luigi's Mansion 3 [Digital Download] $30
- Mario Tennis Aces [Digital Download] $30
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe [Digital Download] $30
- Splatoon 2 [Digital Download] $30
- Super Mario Maker 2 [Digital Download] $30
- The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening [Digital Download] $30
- Yoshi's Crafted World [Digital Download] $30
Physical:
- Fire Emblem Three Houses $30
- Luigi's Mansion 3 $30
- Mario Tennis Aces $30
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $30
- Splatoon 2 $30
- Super Mario Maker 2 $30
- The Legend of Zelda Link's Awakening $30
- Yoshi's Crafted World $30