Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

CAGcast #662: An Especially Special Thanksgiving Special

The kids join us for this especially special Thanksgiving Special. We talk Fortnite Crew, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Xbox Series X impressions and so much more! Watch us live on Twitch, Wednesdays at 9pm ET.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

[YMMV] Walmart Black Friday Prices $30 1st-Party Nintendo Switch Games: NSMBUDX, Splatoon 2, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem Th...

By DPad, Yesterday, 10:35 PM

#1 DPad   32-bit and under CAGiversary!   88 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

DPad

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

BrickSeek is showing Black Friday prices are still active both physical and digital download codes. I snagged NSMBUDX, Splatoon 2, and Link's Awakening.

 

Digital Download:

 

Physical:

 

IMG_5587.jpg


#2 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted Today, 02:47 AM

I can confirm. Link’s Awakening physical version rang up for $30 even though the sticker price in the case had it at Walmart’s usual $49.94.

E100B140-34DD-4357-92DF-47420DBAC2F5.jpeg

So um...the pic was upright when I uploaded it from my phone. No idea how to right it on here...
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy