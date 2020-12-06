[DEAD] Target Buy 2 Select Ubisoft Games, Get $50 GC

Target this week (12/6 - 12/12) has buy 2 select Ubisoft games, get a $50 Target gift card.
Game selection: https://www.target.com/pl/261612545
While this deal is self explanatory, it also works out nicely if you only want one game. In my case, I just wanted Immortals Fenyx Rising. Current Target price is $49.99. I added another game (Just Dance 2021) to trigger the deal and checked out. The way this deal works behind the scenes, the $50 gift card is free, and each game pays for $25 of it. When you cancel the filler game, the free gc remains, the cost of the filler is gone, but you still have to pay the $25 the filler was covering, leading to a cost around $75 + tax. If you treat the gc as cash (which I am since I have a cart of Christmas presents to buy), that nets you a copy of Fenyx for $25 + tax.
You can get a slightly lower price with the Cartwheel 10% off one order coupon, but you may want to save that for a better order since the 10% only applies to the cost of the single game - $25 of the gc the game was covering. In the case of a $50 game, that would be ($50 - $25) * .1 = $2.50 off. That one time use 10% coupon may be better used on bigger orders (namely, what you buy this week with the $50 gc). Fortunately, you are only taxed on the cost of the game minus $25, so that's nice.
Price can also be slightly lower if you pay with a 10% discounted Target gc. Today (12/6) is the last day to get those.
Posted 06 December 2020 - 09:59 PM
I just bought 2 Immortals and plan on selling the other. Your trick is fine too though. I was thinking of buying $500 worth of a GC to get a Series X for cheaper but then I would have to hope Target gets them in stock and I would be tied to only getting the Series X at Target.
I did the same thing, sold the extra copy of immortal on ebay for $40 so my personal copy end up pretty cheap. Kind of funny that this game is free upgrade and the ps4 version is 50 while the ps5 versiob is 60
My local store was out of copies of Fenyx Rising and Valhalla for Xbox One.
I think it was a sign from God.
Remember doing this last year with division 2 for $11
It should be $125 ($117.50 if you have a 10% Cartwheel offer).
Anyone try this with the 100$ gold edition? What's the price of it after canceling one game?
May also be a sign to order online with free shipping ^^
is the gold edition worth $50 extra? I mean i know the dlc is $40 by itself Also another question are season pass content free upgrade too
If anyone has found the games cheaper elsewhere, I would have no problem trying to get Target to PM and make the deal even better.
No, it's your wallet telling you, no more.
If anyone has found the games cheaper elsewhere, I would have no problem trying to get Target to PM and make the deal even better.
$50 is cheapest i know. Best buy are selling them for 60, same as gamestop
Cheers for pointing out the PS4 version is only $50 and has the free upgrade. Happy to play a new game for ~$27. While I would love to play Demons Souls, Miles Morales, etc I can't possibly stomach paying $70. Hopefully they drop to more reasonable prices in the next few months.
Miles morales is $50, so you could use your GC and get it for a couple tax bucks
Price matched Walmart for Watch Dogs Legion PS4 and Fenyx Rising Switch, ended up getting both games and gift card for $80 plus tax.
Nice on the price match. It's YMMV with the reps.
No, it's your wallet telling you, no more.
Hah. I was gonna get two copies of immortals and sell one but then I thought, shit, it’s just easier to wait until it goes to $25.
Price matched Walmart for Watch Dogs Legion PS4 and Fenyx Rising Switch, ended up getting both games and gift card for $80 plus tax.
I got the same, except immortals for ps5, definitely YMMV, she flat out said she wasn't supposed too, but did because I have redcard. It was partial refunds instead of price match, not gonna risk canceling watchdogs, just gonna sell it
is the gold edition worth $50 extra? I mean i know the dlc is $40 by itself Also another question are season pass content free upgrade too
It's worth it if you're a fan of the franchises so it's entirely subjective. The gold editions come with codes for season pass downloads and current/future DLC so no they're not free upgrades they come with the base game that's why it's 50 dollars more.
It's worth it if you're a fan of the franchises so it's entirely subjective. The gold editions come with codes for season pass downloads and current/future DLC so no they're not free upgrades they come with the base game that's why it's 50 dollars more.
Hard to be a fan of the franchises since it is the first of the title lol. I mean if we get the gold editon, will the season pack transfer to ps5 version
Ugh, problem is I don't really care for any games other than Valhalla, and even my interest in that isn't huge. Immortals looks like it would be the least terrible pick out of the bunch. Despite the bad things I've read about the Switch version, I might get it for the portability.
Walmart is still selling Legion ps4 for 30 bucks. Buy two copies of WD: Legion, PM Walmart. Pay 60 for both. Get 50 back. Comes down to $5 per game. Resell or gift the second copy.
Walmart is still selling Legion ps4 for 30 bucks. Buy two copies of WD: Legion, PM Walmart. Pay 60 for both. Get 50 back. Comes down to $5 per game. Resell or gift the second copy.
Was able to pull this off using chat. Be aware they're supposed to deduct the promotional gift card from the discount you would receive.
Another thing is Target has 10% off orders for a week. I was able to get 10% off the order I placed yesterday through chat. I'll try to order 2 WD legions next and see if I can get the $30 PM with the $50 gift card.
I feel like it’s difficult to sell nowadays cuz of covid and Black Friday lol. People would only buy ps5s that’s it
I sold my Cyberpunk Xbox One X console 2 nights ago on offerup.
If you price match Watch Dogs from Walmart and buy two, does the promo activate automatically and prompt customer service to include the gift card or do you have to tell them
Immortal price for ps4 and xbopx jump from 50 to 60 so less of a hassle free deal, also the gold edition is gone from the website... there go ym idea lol.
I sold my Cyberpunk Xbox One X console 2 nights ago on offerup.
Did you get low balled or those annoying “still available” messages or the buyer delaying for a few days then asking u to go lower?
Did you get low balled or those annoying “still available” messages or the buyer delaying for a few days then asking u to go lower?
I was getting some of them from other people but this buyer gave me the $400 I was looking for.