Target Buy 2 Select Ubisoft Games, Get $50 GC

Posted Today, 09:59 PM

Target this week (12/6 - 12/12) has buy 2 select Ubisoft games, get a $50 Target gift card.

Game selection: https://www.target.com/pl/261612545

While this deal is self explanatory, it also works out nicely if you only want one game. In my case, I just wanted Immortals Fenyx Rising. Current Target price is $49.99. I added another $49.99 game (Just Dance 2021) to trigger the deal and checked out. The way this deal works behind the scenes, the $50 gift card is free, and each game pays for $25 of it. When you cancel the filler game, the free gc remains, the cost of the filler is gone, but you still have to pay the $25 the filler was covering, leading to a cost around $75 + tax. If you treat the gc as cash (which I am since I have a cart of Christmas presents to buy), that nets you a copy of Fenyx for $25 + tax.

You can get a slightly lower price with the Cartwheel 10% off one order coupon, but you may want to save that for a better order since the 10% only applies to the cost of the single game - $25 the game was covering. In the cast of a $50 game, that would be ($50 - $25) * .1 = $2.50 off. That one time use 10% coupon may be better used on bigger orders (namely, what you buy this week with the $50 gc). Fortunately, you are only taxed on the cost of the game minus $25, so that's nice.

Price can also be slightly lower if you pay with a 10% discounted Target gc. Today (12/6) is the last day to get those.