Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Target Buy 2 Select Ubisoft Games, Get $50 GC

By lilman, Today, 09:59 PM

#1 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   4623 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Today, 09:59 PM

Target this week (12/6 - 12/12) has buy 2 select Ubisoft games, get a $50 Target gift card.

 

Game selection: https://www.target.com/pl/261612545

 

While this deal is self explanatory, it also works out nicely if you only want one game. In my case, I just wanted :ps4: Immortals Fenyx Rising. Current Target price is $49.99. I added another $49.99 game (Just Dance 2021) to trigger the deal and checked out. The way this deal works behind the scenes, the $50 gift card is free, and each game pays for $25 of it. When you cancel the filler game, the free gc remains, the cost of the filler is gone, but you still have to pay the $25 the filler was covering, leading to a cost around $75 + tax. If you treat the gc as cash (which I am since I have a cart of Christmas presents to buy), that nets you a copy of Fenyx for $25 + tax.

 

You can get a slightly lower price with the Cartwheel 10% off one order coupon, but you may want to save that for a better order since the 10% only applies to the cost of the single game - $25 the game was covering. In the cast of a $50 game, that would be ($50 - $25) * .1 = $2.50 off. That one time use 10% coupon may be better used on bigger orders (namely, what you buy this week with the $50 gc). Fortunately, you are only taxed on the cost of the game minus $25, so that's nice.

 

Price can also be slightly lower if you pay with a 10% discounted Target gc. Today (12/6) is the last day to get those.


#2 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 10:07 PM

I just bought 2 Immortals and plan on selling the other. Your trick is fine too though. I was thinking of buying $500 worth of a GC to get a Series X for cheaper but then I would have to hope Target gets them in stock and I would be tied to only getting the Series X at Target.


#3 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3738 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 10:31 PM

I just bought 2 Immortals and plan on selling the other. Your trick is fine too though. I was thinking of buying $500 worth of a GC to get a Series X for cheaper but then I would have to hope Target gets them in stock and I would be tied to only getting the Series X at Target.

I did the same thing, sold the extra copy of immortal on ebay for $40 so my personal copy end up pretty cheap.  Kind of funny that this game is free upgrade and the ps4 version is 50 while the ps5 versiob is 60


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy