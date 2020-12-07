Jump to content

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

Amazon: $70 - PowerA Extreme Party Pack! Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - GameCube Style: 3 Pack

By MidnightMarauder74, Yesterday, 04:06 PM

MidnightMarauder74

Posted Yesterday, 04:06 PM

https://www.amazon.c...C_.bLZFbH23MFPJ

3 pack includes 1 black, 1 purple and 1 gray controller.
Wireless - can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked.
Does not support HD rumble, IR, or Amiibo NFC.
Credit: SD

Zaku77

Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM

These things are absolutely brilliant for Smash; they feel so similar to a real GCN controller, and they allow you to play basically any Switch game with--essentially--a GCN controller. That said, they are not very sturdy. My first one wore out after maybe 40 hours of play (stick started drifting). The new one has lasted a good 200 hours or so, but the stick is pretty wobbly and not as responsive now. So buy this pack for yourself and consider each one as ultimately disposable haha. 


Indiana Jones

Posted Today, 12:03 AM

Thanks. This is a much better deal than the Best Buy four-pack they were selling for $150 which is now no longer available.

 

Temporarily out of stock on Amazon but still able to order.


MidnightMarauder74

Posted Today, 12:48 AM

No problem! I had no idea that this 3 pack even existed. I’ve also seen the 4 pack at BB but those are long gone from my local stores.
