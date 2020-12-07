Amazon: $70 - PowerA Extreme Party Pack! Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - GameCube Style: 3 Pack
#1 Proud CAG (not CAGer) CAGiversary! 856 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:06 PM
3 pack includes 1 black, 1 purple and 1 gray controller.
Wireless - can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked.
Does not support HD rumble, IR, or Amiibo NFC.
Credit: SD
#2 \m/ CAGiversary! 5103 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:28 PM
These things are absolutely brilliant for Smash; they feel so similar to a real GCN controller, and they allow you to play basically any Switch game with--essentially--a GCN controller. That said, they are not very sturdy. My first one wore out after maybe 40 hours of play (stick started drifting). The new one has lasted a good 200 hours or so, but the stick is pretty wobbly and not as responsive now. So buy this pack for yourself and consider each one as ultimately disposable haha.
#3 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2464 Posts Joined 15.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:03 AM
Thanks. This is a much better deal than the Best Buy four-pack they were selling for $150 which is now no longer available.
Temporarily out of stock on Amazon but still able to order.
#4 Proud CAG (not CAGer) CAGiversary! 856 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:48 AM
Thanks. This is a much better deal than the Best Buy four-pack they were selling for $150 which is now no longer available.
Temporarily out of stock on Amazon but still able to order.
No problem! I had no idea that this 3 pack even existed. I’ve also seen the 4 pack at BB but those are long gone from my local stores.