CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

Best Buy B1G1half Off Select Switch Game Glitch (Today Only Sale)

By Roethlisberger, Yesterday, 05:49 PM

#1 Roethlisberger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Roethlisberger

Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM

Title says it all. If you add a cheaper game to your cart first, then add a more expensive game, the more expensive game will get the 1/2 off discount.

I'm doing it through the app, so I don't have a link to share.

*** At the top of the page, click the "Member Mondays" banner, then scroll down to video games. (61 total. Includes MOST 1st Party Games)

#2 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM

Holy shit, this works!! 

I added Paw Patrol for $20 and now most $60 Switch games are $30 in search!


#3 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM

Hmmm, Paw Patrol for the kids, Immortals for me? But it's an Ubi game ... price will decrease soon.

#4 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16560 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 06:27 PM

Dang. Wanted DKTF.

#5 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3307 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM

Holy shit, this works!! 

I added Paw Patrol for $20 and now most $60 Switch games are $30 in search!

but why would you buy paw patrol


#6 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23761 Posts   Joined 16.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

Depending on what 2 games you want, Target's deal might be better. They have Mario Odyssey for $45 and Party/Splatoon 2 for $50 each, vs all are $60 at BB. If you actually want one of the budget games though, this deal is def better. 


#7 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16560 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM

but why would you buy paw patrol


Kids man. F’ing kids.

#8 Roethlisberger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Roethlisberger

Posted Yesterday, 06:38 PM

Hmmm, Paw Patrol for the kids, Immortals for me? But it's an Ubi game ... price will decrease soon.


What I did! (On one order at least.). PP @$20 for my son for Christmas as Luigi's Mansion for $29 and change. I did a 2nd order where I'll be returning the cheaper game.

#9 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   13268 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

You can get both Ori new physical releases for $60 total with this deal.


#10 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3307 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM

What I did! (On one order at least.). PP @$20 for my son for Christmas as Luigi's Mansion for $29 and change. I did a 2nd order where I'll be returning the cheaper game.

if you return the cheaper game, you might end up paying full price for the discounted game


#11 Equippt  

Equippt

Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM

You can get both Ori new physical releases for $60 total with this deal.

Just got my order for these price adjusted.

#12 Roethlisberger   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   139 Posts   Joined 11.2 Years Ago  

Roethlisberger

Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM

Just got my order for these price adjusted.


Did you already receive an order confirmation?
How did they adjust it after the fact?

#13 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM

if you return the cheaper game, you might end up paying full price for the discounted game


I'm pretty sure that's how Best Buy plays it.

#14 Equippt  

Equippt

Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM

Did you already receive an order confirmation?
How did they adjust it after the fact?

I just chatted with a CS rep, explained it to him and he refunded me the difference. Otherwise I would've had to place a new order with the promo applied and returned the full price games.

Edit: I had these games pre-ordered, which is why they had to adjust it after the fact. After reading your comment again I realized this was probably what you were actually asking for!

#15 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   392 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM

Damn I wish it was Friday so I knew for sure what my bonus was going to be. I'll just have to wait though, that's the responsible thing to do.


#16 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1200 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Yesterday, 08:04 PM

worked for me got Namco Museum Arcade Pac and Super Mario Maker 2


#17 KrayzieKMF   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3307 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

KrayzieKMF

Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM

Damn I wish it was Friday so I knew for sure what my bonus was going to be. I'll just have to wait though, that's the responsible thing to do.

That's why they allow returns!


#18 sr_388   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   218 Posts   Joined 8.3 Years Ago  

sr_388

Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM

Hmmm, Paw Patrol for the kids, Immortals for me? But it's an Ubi game ... price will decrease soon.

Yeah I was tempted too, but the game didn’t make the top ten for its launch week. It’s gonna drop fast.

#19 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3415 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM

Wish they would have paired up some other games.


#20 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16560 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM

Yeah I was tempted too, but the game didn’t make the top ten for its launch week. It’s gonna drop fast.


I read some reviews and it wasn’t bad. I’m expecting it won’t look as good on the switch but I need the portability these days.

I don’t know why they didn’t keep the name as Gods and Monsters though.

#21 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM

Like Confucius, I wanted Donkey Kong TF and that ain't part of this and neither is Mario 3D allstars. I think I've pretty much got every first party Nintendo game I want that isn't Pokemon from the Black Friday sales.


#22 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1219 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM

Yeah I was tempted too, but the game didn’t make the top ten for its launch week. It’s gonna drop fast.


True!

... and then I remembered I had a $10 BB cert and a game-buying problem, so I rationalized the purchase. Sigh.

#23 GreyFox787   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   834 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

GreyFox787

Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM

You can get both Ori new physical releases for $60 total with this deal.


Thank you for the heads up; wasn't going to bother with this, but I want those Ori carts, and the collector's edition is too pricey for my taste considering the cases aren't steelbooks.

Ordered after using my $10 in rewards plus the $5 mystery coupon.

#24 Awkward Silence  

Awkward Silence

Posted Today, 12:40 AM

Crap, I think they’ve now fixed the glitch. I tried it with a couple random games as a test run to see if it still worked - it was - but now that I’m trying it with what I’d actually want I can’t seem to get it working again.

#25 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1200 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Today, 02:08 AM

yep it looks like they fix the glitch


