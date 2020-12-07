Best Buy B1G1half Off Select Switch Game Glitch (Today Only Sale)
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM
I'm doing it through the app, so I don't have a link to share.
*** At the top of the page, click the "Member Mondays" banner, then scroll down to video games. (61 total. Includes MOST 1st Party Games)
Posted Yesterday, 06:04 PM
Holy shit, this works!!
I added Paw Patrol for $20 and now most $60 Switch games are $30 in search!
Posted Yesterday, 06:21 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:27 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:28 PM
but why would you buy paw patrol
Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM
Depending on what 2 games you want, Target's deal might be better. They have Mario Odyssey for $45 and Party/Splatoon 2 for $50 each, vs all are $60 at BB. If you actually want one of the budget games though, this deal is def better.
Posted Yesterday, 06:36 PM
but why would you buy paw patrol
Kids man. F’ing kids.
Posted Yesterday, 06:38 PM
Hmmm, Paw Patrol for the kids, Immortals for me? But it's an Ubi game ... price will decrease soon.
What I did! (On one order at least.). PP @$20 for my son for Christmas as Luigi's Mansion for $29 and change. I did a 2nd order where I'll be returning the cheaper game.
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
You can get both Ori new physical releases for $60 total with this deal.
Posted Yesterday, 07:20 PM
What I did! (On one order at least.). PP @$20 for my son for Christmas as Luigi's Mansion for $29 and change. I did a 2nd order where I'll be returning the cheaper game.
if you return the cheaper game, you might end up paying full price for the discounted game
Posted Yesterday, 07:21 PM
Just got my order for these price adjusted.
Posted Yesterday, 07:34 PM
Did you already receive an order confirmation?
How did they adjust it after the fact?
Posted Yesterday, 07:42 PM
if you return the cheaper game, you might end up paying full price for the discounted game
I'm pretty sure that's how Best Buy plays it.
Posted Yesterday, 07:43 PM
I just chatted with a CS rep, explained it to him and he refunded me the difference. Otherwise I would've had to place a new order with the promo applied and returned the full price games.
Did you already receive an order confirmation?
How did they adjust it after the fact?
Edit: I had these games pre-ordered, which is why they had to adjust it after the fact. After reading your comment again I realized this was probably what you were actually asking for!
Posted Yesterday, 07:47 PM
Damn I wish it was Friday so I knew for sure what my bonus was going to be. I'll just have to wait though, that's the responsible thing to do.
Posted Yesterday, 08:04 PM
worked for me got Namco Museum Arcade Pac and Super Mario Maker 2
Posted Yesterday, 08:05 PM
Damn I wish it was Friday so I knew for sure what my bonus was going to be. I'll just have to wait though, that's the responsible thing to do.
That's why they allow returns!
Posted Yesterday, 08:22 PM
Yeah I was tempted too, but the game didn’t make the top ten for its launch week. It’s gonna drop fast.
Hmmm, Paw Patrol for the kids, Immortals for me? But it's an Ubi game ... price will decrease soon.
Posted Yesterday, 08:29 PM
Wish they would have paired up some other games.
Posted Yesterday, 09:27 PM
Yeah I was tempted too, but the game didn’t make the top ten for its launch week. It’s gonna drop fast.
I read some reviews and it wasn’t bad. I’m expecting it won’t look as good on the switch but I need the portability these days.
I don’t know why they didn’t keep the name as Gods and Monsters though.
Posted Yesterday, 09:38 PM
Like Confucius, I wanted Donkey Kong TF and that ain't part of this and neither is Mario 3D allstars. I think I've pretty much got every first party Nintendo game I want that isn't Pokemon from the Black Friday sales.
Posted Yesterday, 09:55 PM
Yeah I was tempted too, but the game didn’t make the top ten for its launch week. It’s gonna drop fast.
True!
... and then I remembered I had a $10 BB cert and a game-buying problem, so I rationalized the purchase. Sigh.
Posted Yesterday, 10:49 PM
You can get both Ori new physical releases for $60 total with this deal.
Thank you for the heads up; wasn't going to bother with this, but I want those Ori carts, and the collector's edition is too pricey for my taste considering the cases aren't steelbooks.
Ordered after using my $10 in rewards plus the $5 mystery coupon.
Posted Today, 12:40 AM
Posted Today, 02:08 AM
yep it looks like they fix the glitch