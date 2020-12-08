Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Borderlands Ultimate Edition is $1 on Google Stadia

By Ballz2daWalls, Today, 07:01 AM

#1 Ballz2daWalls  

Ballz2daWalls

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Stadia is putting out some deals! $11 for Borderlands 3 Ultimate is a crazy good deal. Use this link to get 2 months of Stadia Pro for free. You’ll receive a $10 off coupon when you sign up. Apply the coupon to BL3U and you’ll get the game for $1. This version includes Season Pass 1 and 2 : https://stadia.com/l...9290492&si_rt=1

#2 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2552 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted Today, 07:04 AM

but what happens when the servers shut down next month?

#3 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   11331 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 07:06 AM

but what happens when the servers shut down next month?

Are the servers shutting down next month?

#4 G_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2552 Posts   Joined 12.5 Years Ago  

G_x51

Posted Today, 07:27 AM

Are the servers shutting down next month?

No, just joking, but I mean it's kinda inevitable seeing the current state of things.

#5 indieman  

indieman

Posted Today, 07:48 AM

This were exactly my thoughts. At least with steam, you get to download a steam-DRM-free version if they die. This might seem a little too out there for some, but these things happen. I'll never forget games for Windows live and the money I lost in it. Everything just vanished. Also true for the streaming song/music company lala when Apple bought them over... I don't trust Google Stadia to last in the long run.

With all that said, 99 cents is a hell of a deal regardless of its future
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy