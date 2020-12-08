Borderlands Ultimate Edition is $1 on Google Stadia

Posted Today, 07:48 AM

This were exactly my thoughts. At least with steam, you get to download a steam-DRM-free version if they die. This might seem a little too out there for some, but these things happen. I'll never forget games for Windows live and the money I lost in it. Everything just vanished. Also true for the streaming song/music company lala when Apple bought them over... I don't trust Google Stadia to last in the long run.



With all that said, 99 cents is a hell of a deal regardless of its future

