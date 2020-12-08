Borderlands Ultimate Edition is $1 on Google Stadia
Are the servers shutting down next month?
but what happens when the servers shut down next month?
No, just joking, but I mean it's kinda inevitable seeing the current state of things.
With all that said, 99 cents is a hell of a deal regardless of its future