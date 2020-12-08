Jump to content

CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

Snack World Switch - Gamestop - $17.97 New / $14.99 Used

By utopianmachine, Dec 08 2020 08:42 PM

#1 utopianmachine   Deal Ninja CAGiversary!   10478 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

utopianmachine

Posted 08 December 2020 - 08:42 PM

https://www.gamestop...unpaid_listings

 

Seems to be on sale. It's $14.99 used.


#2 momotenshi   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   108 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

momotenshi

Posted Yesterday, 12:23 AM

https://www.gamestop...unpaid_listings

 

Seems to be on sale. It's $24.99 used.

Used down to $14.99 now for anyone interested. Can probably stack with CAG16 or be part of the buy 5 pre-owned under $19.99, get 50% off deal.


#3 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1274 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 05:24 AM

I bought this when Amazon price matched and after 10 minutes I wish I hadn't. This doesn't seem to be my kind of game, that in 10 minutes I haven't really done anything yes

#4 Nocturnx99   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   766 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Nocturnx99

Posted Yesterday, 07:23 AM

Such a fucking awesome game. I got 2 copies clearance at best buy for 22 awhile back. My daughter and I went nuts on it

#5 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   13275 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Yesterday, 03:15 PM

Such a fun game.  Hopefully this isn't the last Level 5 game released in the US.  Would really love to see the new Yokai Watch get translated.


#6 utopianmachine   Deal Ninja CAGiversary!   10478 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

utopianmachine

Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM

I bought this when Amazon price matched and after 10 minutes I wish I hadn't. This doesn't seem to be my kind of game, that in 10 minutes I haven't really done anything yes

What was the Amazon price?


#7 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16580 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM

Used down to $14.99 now for anyone interested. Can probably stack with CAG16 or be part of the buy 5 pre-owned under $19.99, get 50% off deal.

 

Thanks for the heads up.  Got a bunch of games i otherwise wouldn't have tried.  


#8 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1274 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 06:52 PM

What was the Amazon price?


$18. I'd posted in the eShop thread.

Sounds like I should give it more of a chance.
