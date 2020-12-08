Snack World Switch - Gamestop - $17.97 New / $14.99 Used

https://www.gamestop...unpaid_listings
Seems to be on sale. It's $14.99 used.
Jump to content
Posted 08 December 2020 - 08:42 PM
https://www.gamestop...unpaid_listings
Seems to be on sale. It's $14.99 used.
Posted Yesterday, 12:23 AM
https://www.gamestop...unpaid_listings
Seems to be on sale. It's $24.99 used.
Used down to $14.99 now for anyone interested. Can probably stack with CAG16 or be part of the buy 5 pre-owned under $19.99, get 50% off deal.
Posted Yesterday, 05:24 AM
Posted Yesterday, 07:23 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:15 PM
Such a fun game. Hopefully this isn't the last Level 5 game released in the US. Would really love to see the new Yokai Watch get translated.
Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM
I bought this when Amazon price matched and after 10 minutes I wish I hadn't. This doesn't seem to be my kind of game, that in 10 minutes I haven't really done anything yes
What was the Amazon price?
Posted Yesterday, 06:40 PM
Used down to $14.99 now for anyone interested. Can probably stack with CAG16 or be part of the buy 5 pre-owned under $19.99, get 50% off deal.
Thanks for the heads up. Got a bunch of games i otherwise wouldn't have tried.
Posted Yesterday, 06:52 PM
What was the Amazon price?