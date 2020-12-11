Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

CAGcast #663: Skipping Cutscenes

The gang talks Immortals Fenyx Rising, Thanksgiving plans, Forntite stuff, Atari Mini Pong Jr. and oh so much more!

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild $39.99

By luwei, Today, 08:28 AM
nintendo

#1 luwei  

luwei

Posted Today, 08:28 AM

The Legend of Zelda™: Breath of the Wild for $39.99


#2 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 12:26 PM

Oh, it's digital

#3 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 03:59 PM

Damn wish it was physical. waiting game continue. 


#4 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1275 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Today, 04:37 PM

You'll get 5% gold coins on the $60 MSRP, so $3 too.
