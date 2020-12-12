Arcade 1up Counter-cade at Ross $79.99
#1
Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM
#2 Amiiboversary! CAGiversary! 776 Posts Joined 17.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM
Clearanced? YMMV?
#3 Whoop, nope. CAGiversary! 1395 Posts Joined 14.0 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM
#4
Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM
I’m not sure—I didn’t look around much in the first Ross I went to yesterday, so not sure if they’re everywhere. I’ll see if I can edit the title for mileage
Clearanced? YMMV?
Edit: okay I don’t know see how to edit the topic title. Sorry I’m not a frequent user. Just got excited to share something.
#5 Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary! 2469 Posts Joined 15.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM
Clearanced? YMMV?
Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, all those types of stores are YMMV.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1814 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 12:57 AM