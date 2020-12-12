Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #664: Hawk Guys

CAGcast #664: Hawk Guys

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077, The Mandalorian, Immortals Fenyx Rising, new Twitch rules, and so much more!

- - - - -

Arcade 1up Counter-cade at Ross $79.99

By organikshadow, Yesterday, 04:33 PM

#1 organikshadow  

organikshadow

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

I did a quick search but didn’t see anything posted—at Ross, I found a Space Invaders and Dig Dug tabletop arcade. They were each priced at $79.99. Honestly not sure how good a deal it is, but seemed decent? Good luck if you’re looking!

#2 portnoyd   Amiiboversary! CAGiversary!   776 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

portnoyd

Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM

Clearanced? YMMV?


#3 Noperino   Whoop, nope. CAGiversary!   1395 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

Noperino

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

My store had them as well. Both $80, MSRP is $150. I passed since I already burned a hole in my wallet for the PS5 & holidays.

#4 organikshadow  

organikshadow

Posted Yesterday, 09:53 PM

Clearanced? YMMV?

I’m not sure—I didn’t look around much in the first Ross I went to yesterday, so not sure if they’re everywhere. I’ll see if I can edit the title for mileage

Edit: okay I don’t know see how to edit the topic title. Sorry I’m not a frequent user. Just got excited to share something.

#5 Indiana Jones   Yippie kai yay! CAGiversary!   2469 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 11:57 PM

Clearanced? YMMV?

Ross, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, all those types of stores are YMMV.


#6 shoe478   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1814 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

shoe478

Posted Today, 12:57 AM

Not crapping on this deal but the screen is TINY. A 15" can be put in place if you are going to mod it but at that point, you are paying $80 for plywood and buttons so it's better just to look at kits.
