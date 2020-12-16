Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #664: Hawk Guys

CAGcast #664: Hawk Guys

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077, The Mandalorian, Immortals Fenyx Rising, new Twitch rules, and so much more!

- - - - -

Immortals Fenix Rysing all systems 39.99 BestBuy DOTD

By pun123, Today, 06:07 AM

#1 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3423 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:07 AM

That dropped fast..............

Immortals Fenix Rysing all systems 39.99 BestBuy Deal of the day.

 

 

https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games


#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3869 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 06:09 AM

Dang! Just got this in the B2G1 last week.

#3 Unaki   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   694 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Unaki

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

Oh thank god.  I was about to use it in the Gamestop buy 1/2 new promo.


#4 Pig   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   288 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Pig

Posted Today, 01:56 PM

its a pretty good game from what i hear as well.


#5 nypickle   Orange and Blue CAGiversary!   1029 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

nypickle

Posted Today, 01:58 PM

Amazon has it for $40 too.

#6 Tyf   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   28 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

Tyf

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

I paid $45 at Target last week and do not regret it - it's  a heck of a fun game, especially if you BoTW.


#7 hiamiyumi   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1416 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

hiamiyumi

Posted Today, 02:32 PM

It is Ubisoft game and it will be $19.99 soon

#8 super1upqueen   Shinobi Student CAG Veteran   140 Posts   Joined 0.6 Years Ago  

super1upqueen

Posted Today, 03:04 PM

Was just talking about how Ubisoft has already left this game to die in another thread. It's a real shame.

 

I pre-ordered this at Best Buy (still had GCU at the time so it was $48), can I contact them for a refund of the difference? It's only been a couple of weeks since release.

 

EDIT: got back $8 and tax through chat. Thanks, Best Buy!


#9 Fatbot3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3652 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Fatbot3

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Any opinion on PS5 vs. Switch? I tend to want to play anything lightweight on the Switch to enjoy portability but haven't seen any real reports on performance a huge graphical downgrades. Anyone here have it?


#10 Ballz2daWalls  

Ballz2daWalls

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

Send me a DM If anyone is looking to play, I have a Gold Edition copy for Switch that includes an unused code for the $40 season pass. I transferred my save file to Xbox, so won’t need this copy.

#11 Ballz2daWalls  

Ballz2daWalls

Posted Today, 03:55 PM

The Switch version plays amazing with the most recent update. It is one of the best looking switch games I’ve played.


Any opinion on PS5 vs. Switch? I tend to want to play anything lightweight on the Switch to enjoy portability but haven't seen any real reports on performance a huge graphical downgrades. Anyone here have it?


#12 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3869 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Anyone know how many times you can price adjust at Best buy? Got them to adjust it to $49.99 last week, might try again to get another $10 off.

#13 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1467 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

This might actually be the best Fall/Winter release considering all of the issues with Cyberpunk. Highly recommend this game!

#14 Volitar Prime   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   119 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Volitar Prime

Posted Today, 04:27 PM

Any opinion on PS5 vs. Switch? I tend to want to play anything lightweight on the Switch to enjoy portability but haven't seen any real reports on performance a huge graphical downgrades. Anyone here have it?

https://kotaku.com/t...-rea-1845777874


#15 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 05:01 PM

Got this price matched on b2g1 free, but frankly the game feels more than worth it even at full price. Solid combat, fun exploration, neat mechanics especially with enemies able to damage each other and the story telling/dialogue is hilarious. Really feels like a solid mix of Odyssey and BOTW with the fantasy and humor cranked up.

#16 gmsick   $50,000... CASH!!! CAGiversary!   1576 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

gmsick

Posted Today, 05:10 PM

This game looks great. I'll pick it up on PS5 when it's $20-$25 in a couple more months. Ubidrop.


#17 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3869 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 05:16 PM

Amazing, best buy just gave me a price adjustment via chat. That B2G1 deal last week just became an even more amazing deal.

#18 Fuzzmeister  

Fuzzmeister

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

I've got it, but only playing one game at a time so it's in the soon-to-play backlog.  From what I've seen, it's like the only major fall release that isn't a mountain of bugs.


#19 soonerdoc   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   792 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

soonerdoc

Posted Today, 05:36 PM

If you got it last week with B2G1 you may be able to PM.

Just PM’d through chat. I have GCU so I ended up paying 47.99 for Valhalla ps5, 31.99 for Fenix Ps5 and cyberpunk was free with $10 preorder cert.

Effectively 69.98 plus tax for all 3 games.

#20 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3423 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:18 PM

It is Ubisoft game and it will be $19.99 soon

Thats what Im thinking also, too many backlog games, really enjoying Ghost, Cyberpunk not so much.


