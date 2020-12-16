Immortals Fenix Rysing all systems 39.99 BestBuy DOTD

Posted Today, 03:04 PM

Was just talking about how Ubisoft has already left this game to die in another thread. It's a real shame.

I pre-ordered this at Best Buy (still had GCU at the time so it was $48), can I contact them for a refund of the difference? It's only been a couple of weeks since release.

EDIT: got back $8 and tax through chat. Thanks, Best Buy!