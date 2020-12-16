Immortals Fenix Rysing all systems 39.99 BestBuy DOTD

That dropped fast..............Immortals Fenix Rysing all systems 39.99 BestBuy Deal of the day.
https://www.bestbuy....ect-video-games
Posted Today, 06:07 AM
Posted Today, 06:09 AM
Posted Today, 06:30 AM
Oh thank god. I was about to use it in the Gamestop buy 1/2 new promo.
Posted Today, 01:56 PM
its a pretty good game from what i hear as well.
Posted Today, 01:58 PM
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
I paid $45 at Target last week and do not regret it - it's a heck of a fun game, especially if you BoTW.
Posted Today, 02:32 PM
Posted Today, 03:04 PM
Was just talking about how Ubisoft has already left this game to die in another thread. It's a real shame.
I pre-ordered this at Best Buy (still had GCU at the time so it was $48), can I contact them for a refund of the difference? It's only been a couple of weeks since release.
EDIT: got back $8 and tax through chat. Thanks, Best Buy!
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Any opinion on PS5 vs. Switch? I tend to want to play anything lightweight on the Switch to enjoy portability but haven't seen any real reports on performance a huge graphical downgrades. Anyone here have it?
Posted Today, 03:54 PM
Posted Today, 03:55 PM
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
Posted Today, 04:14 PM
Posted Today, 04:27 PM
https://kotaku.com/t...-rea-1845777874
Posted Today, 05:01 PM
Posted Today, 05:10 PM
This game looks great. I'll pick it up on PS5 when it's $20-$25 in a couple more months. Ubidrop.
Posted Today, 05:16 PM
Posted Today, 05:27 PM
I've got it, but only playing one game at a time so it's in the soon-to-play backlog. From what I've seen, it's like the only major fall release that isn't a mountain of bugs.
Posted Today, 05:36 PM
Posted Today, 06:18 PM
It is Ubisoft game and it will be $19.99 soon
Thats what Im thinking also, too many backlog games, really enjoying Ghost, Cyberpunk not so much.