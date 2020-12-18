BBY ac Valhalla $45
#1 CAGalicious! CAGiversary! 2507 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:35 PM
https://www.bestbuy....cat297100050010
If you had pre ordered, would you still be able to pm?
#2 $15 or less CAGiversary! 1860 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:43 PM
They would price match if your return window still open
Standard $45
https://www.bestbuy....cat297100050010
If you had pre ordered, would you still be able to pm?
Sent from my SM-N970U1 using Tapatalk
#3
Posted Today, 06:46 PM
Just passed the 50 hour mark on this game. Really enjoying it so far.