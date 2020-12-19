Jump to content

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

$19.99 RIG 400HX 3D Audio Gaming Headset XBOX@bestbuy now $22.49

By thegame956, Dec 19 2020 10:21 AM
Headset gaming Xbox bestbuy

thegame956  

thegame956

Posted 19 December 2020 - 10:21 AM

***updated price to $22.49***
Best Buy has $19.99 RIG 400HX 3D Audio Gaming Headset For $19.99 on sale from $45. What's Included
Dolby Atmos activation code
RIG 400HX with Dolby Atmos Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Xbox One

https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=5923414

RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted 19 December 2020 - 10:45 AM

I got my son the 100HX for $14.99 in February this year.  He is pretty tough on headphones and these have lasted.  I think I may pick up this set and put it in the closet in case he needs a new pair down the road.

 

Anyone know if the Atmos code is account wide, or only for 1 Xbox?  Thanks.


sk3tchcom  

sk3tchcom

Posted 19 December 2020 - 12:45 PM

Nice OP, thanks. My son plows through headsets so I'm always looking for an affordable spare.

 

It's Plantronics, too - which is a decent brand. https://www.dolby.co...ones/rig-400hx/

 

In case anyone is wondering, you can get full func via PC with a cable like this - https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00PYZ2BT4/.


LakersHater  

LakersHater

Posted 19 December 2020 - 05:26 PM

Thanks OP. In for one. We’ll see how this works for either the Xbox Series X, or I need a replacement when using my PSVR.

Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 19 December 2020 - 05:27 PM

Ordered one for the Dolby Atmos code and will keep as a backup for my Razers

Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 19 December 2020 - 06:10 PM

I saw this comes with 2 years of Dolby Atmos. A few years ago I bought Dolby Atmos for headphones and I still have access to it. It's not a timed subscription. Do that not do that anymore, or is this something different?


Miker525  

Miker525

Posted 19 December 2020 - 06:28 PM

I saw this comes with 2 years of Dolby Atmos. A few years ago I bought Dolby Atmos for headphones and I still have access to it. It's not a timed subscription. Do that not do that anymore, or is this something different?


I saw this too. All the internet sleuthing I could do all seems to point to it not being a subscription and being a 1 time purchase so not sure what that's about

rlm2112  

rlm2112

Posted 19 December 2020 - 07:22 PM

I just tried to buy it and it let me go all the way through the process but said it was out of stock when I clicked to confirm the order ☹️

Edit: That was for shipping to home. I just tried again for in store pickup and it worked! It says Jan 7 is the estimated pickup date

z3razerviper  

z3razerviper

Posted 19 December 2020 - 11:30 PM

Nice OP, thanks. My son plows through headsets so I'm always looking for an affordable spare.

It's Plantronics, too - which is a decent brand. https://www.dolby.co...ones/rig-400hx/

In case anyone is wondering, you can get full func via PC with a cable like this - https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00PYZ2BT4/.


Note plantronics no longer makes the rig headsets they sold it to another company....i want to say nacon

NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 03:48 AM

How do they get away with calling it 3D audio when it's just stereo? Doesn't that mean it's just 2 channels?


danishmaggot  

danishmaggot

Posted Yesterday, 07:46 AM

I have had this headset for a couple of years now, and it is really good! I might even pick up a second set, especially at this price.


e3man01  

e3man01

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

Wanted this as an X-Mas gift for the grandkid, so instead of waiting until 1/7/21, I had Target PM.

Price shows as $22.49, still hell of a deal!
Many Thanks, OP!

thegame956  

thegame956

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

Went up to $22.49 now .
