$19.99 RIG 400HX 3D Audio Gaming Headset XBOX@bestbuy
Posted Today, 10:21 AM
Dolby Atmos activation code
RIG 400HX with Dolby Atmos Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Xbox One
Posted Today, 10:45 AM
I got my son the 100HX for $14.99 in February this year. He is pretty tough on headphones and these have lasted. I think I may pick up this set and put it in the closet in case he needs a new pair down the road.
Anyone know if the Atmos code is account wide, or only for 1 Xbox? Thanks.
Posted Today, 12:45 PM
Nice OP, thanks. My son plows through headsets so I'm always looking for an affordable spare.
It's Plantronics, too - which is a decent brand. https://www.dolby.co...ones/rig-400hx/
In case anyone is wondering, you can get full func via PC with a cable like this - https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00PYZ2BT4/.
Posted Today, 05:26 PM
Posted Today, 05:27 PM
Posted Today, 06:10 PM
I saw this comes with 2 years of Dolby Atmos. A few years ago I bought Dolby Atmos for headphones and I still have access to it. It's not a timed subscription. Do that not do that anymore, or is this something different?
Posted Today, 06:28 PM
I saw this too. All the internet sleuthing I could do all seems to point to it not being a subscription and being a 1 time purchase so not sure what that's about
Posted Today, 07:22 PM
Edit: That was for shipping to home. I just tried again for in store pickup and it worked! It says Jan 7 is the estimated pickup date
