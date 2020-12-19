$19.99 RIG 400HX 3D Audio Gaming Headset XBOX@bestbuy

Jump to content

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

By thegame956, Today, 10:21 AM
#1 thegame956   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   617 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

thegame956

Posted Today, 10:21 AM

Best Buy has $19.99 RIG 400HX 3D Audio Gaming Headset For $19.99 on sale from $45. What's Included
Dolby Atmos activation code
RIG 400HX with Dolby Atmos Wired Stereo Gaming Headset for Xbox One

https://www.bestbuy....T&skuId=5923414

#2 RiPPn  

RiPPn

Posted Today, 10:45 AM

I got my son the 100HX for $14.99 in February this year.  He is pretty tough on headphones and these have lasted.  I think I may pick up this set and put it in the closet in case he needs a new pair down the road.

 

Anyone know if the Atmos code is account wide, or only for 1 Xbox?  Thanks.


#3 sk3tchcom   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   430 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

sk3tchcom

Posted Today, 12:45 PM

Nice OP, thanks. My son plows through headsets so I'm always looking for an affordable spare.

 

It's Plantronics, too - which is a decent brand. https://www.dolby.co...ones/rig-400hx/

 

In case anyone is wondering, you can get full func via PC with a cable like this - https://www.amazon.c.../dp/B00PYZ2BT4/.


#4 LakersHater   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   99 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

LakersHater

Posted Today, 05:26 PM

Thanks OP. In for one. We’ll see how this works for either the Xbox Series X, or I need a replacement when using my PSVR.

#5 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 05:27 PM

Ordered one for the Dolby Atmos code and will keep as a backup for my Razers

#6 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 06:10 PM

I saw this comes with 2 years of Dolby Atmos. A few years ago I bought Dolby Atmos for headphones and I still have access to it. It's not a timed subscription. Do that not do that anymore, or is this something different?


#7 Miker525  

Miker525

Posted Today, 06:28 PM

I saw this comes with 2 years of Dolby Atmos. A few years ago I bought Dolby Atmos for headphones and I still have access to it. It's not a timed subscription. Do that not do that anymore, or is this something different?


I saw this too. All the internet sleuthing I could do all seems to point to it not being a subscription and being a 1 time purchase so not sure what that's about

#8 rlm2112   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   935 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

rlm2112

Posted Today, 07:22 PM

I just tried to buy it and it let me go all the way through the process but said it was out of stock when I clicked to confirm the order ☹️

Edit: That was for shipping to home. I just tried again for in store pickup and it worked! It says Jan 7 is the estimated pickup date
Headset, gaming, Xbox, bestbuy

