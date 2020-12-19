PSA Best Buy now giving refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

Best Buy announced on Friday that it will refund purchases of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One — even if the game has been opened — joining Sony, Microsoft, and the game’s publisher itself in giving disappointed fans their money bank.
Best Buy says it will accept returns and issue refunds for the game through Dec. 21, 2020. It’s a remarkable departure from the big-box retailer’s standard refund policy, which does not accept opened games.
This exception covers Cyberpunk 2077 and its Collector’s Edition on PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, its collector’s edition, and the digital download code sold in stores.
Customers can bring the game to their local Best Buy for a refund, or return it by mail.
https://www.polygon....re-xbox-one-ps4