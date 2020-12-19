PSA Best Buy now giving refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

Posted Today, 03:24 PM

I hope everyone learn their lesson NOT 2 preorder game becus u never know if it will be good or if it will have glitch and be bad even if it is hype.

I disagree with this. Not only is the situation with Cyberpunk very unusual, but often preordering games gets you discounts or rewards credits from places like Best Buy. I always preorder my stuff if there's any kind of bonus associated with doing so, and it's easy enough to keep the game sealed (or not go to the store to pick it up) until after I've seen the community response for it.

It's only dumb if you preorder at full MSRP with no bonus for doing so and open the game immediately without checking reviews or fan response.