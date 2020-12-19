Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

PSA Best Buy now giving refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

By Smithers123, Today, 01:08 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 01:08 PM

Best Buy announced on Friday that it will refund purchases of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One — even if the game has been opened — joining Sony, Microsoft, and the game’s publisher itself in giving disappointed fans their money bank.

Best Buy says it will accept returns and issue refunds for the game through Dec. 21, 2020. It’s a remarkable departure from the big-box retailer’s standard refund policy, which does not accept opened games.

This exception covers Cyberpunk 2077 and its Collector’s Edition on PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, its collector’s edition, and the digital download code sold in stores.

Customers can bring the game to their local Best Buy for a refund, or return it by mail.

 

https://www.polygon....re-xbox-one-ps4


#2 bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted Today, 01:13 PM

If we got the steelbook with it, do we have to return that too?


#3 Blaster man  

Blaster man

Posted Today, 01:27 PM

I’m playing it and found game breaking bugs in the first and third missions of act 1. There’s a shit-ton of auto save slots. I just reloaded the previous auto save and each time it worked fine although I did have to refight a boss. No achievements are tied to difficulty so no big deal there. I just set it to easy and Rambo’d the thing. Today they released a patch (1.05) that specifically fixes both of those issues along with many others.

I’m enjoying the game so far so I’ll keep playing it but you can definitely tell they were forced to put it out prior to Christmas even though it need a few more months of work. I won’t be returning it since they’re working on patching it quickly.

Edit: to be clear, I think it’s a good game that will be fantastic eventually but if you don’t already own it, I would wait. They’re supposed to put out a huge patch in January and another a month or two later that i assume adds content(?) although there’s already a lot of content in the game.

#4 Flash15   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   6660 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Flash15

Posted Today, 02:11 PM

I'd like to return mine part of the B2G1 but I'm sure the system won't pro-rate it so probably not possible. 


#5 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8359 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

I'd like to return mine part of the B2G1 but I'm sure the system won't pro-rate it so probably not possible.


That's the dilemma I'm in. I have an order with two copies (both sealed) and The Pathless. I know the moment you return any game from the bundle, it'll break the bundle and everything goes to regular pricing. I wonder if Best Buy would let you a no receipt return. I don't even know if you could exchange the game under the buy 2 get 1 promo since it was limited initially. I'm waiting to see what other people's experience is before I head to the store.

#6 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1273 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Today, 02:30 PM

If we got the steelbook with it, do we have to return that too?

Yes

#7 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   4153 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted Today, 02:50 PM

I’m playing on my One X and honestly it runs well enough. I think it’s really only an issue for base models.

Besides performance and occasional glitches/crashes, my main takeaway is that it is not a great game by any means. Definitely good and has some interesting mechanics but even if it was running flawlessly I would still say it’s a bit of a disappointment

#8 Brad's Drink  

Brad's Drink

Posted Today, 03:02 PM

I hope everyone learn their lesson NOT 2 preorder game becus u never know if it will be good or if it will have glitch and be bad even if it is hype. I buyed Cyberpunk but I didnt even open my copy so i return it 2 the gamestop at montgomery village this morning first thing when i wake up. Trust me I learn my lesson with Enter the matrix and never make that mistake again.

#9 Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted Today, 03:24 PM

I hope everyone learn their lesson NOT 2 preorder game becus u never know if it will be good or if it will have glitch and be bad even if it is hype.

I disagree with this. Not only is the situation with Cyberpunk very unusual, but often preordering games gets you discounts or rewards credits from places like Best Buy. I always preorder my stuff if there's any kind of bonus associated with doing so, and it's easy enough to keep the game sealed (or not go to the store to pick it up) until after I've seen the community response for it.

 

It's only dumb if you preorder at full MSRP with no bonus for doing so and open the game immediately without checking reviews or fan response.


#10 Sockimus  

Sockimus

Posted Today, 03:35 PM

I'm so glad I stuck to my guns and decided to wait to play this until AFTER I upgrade to a next gen console. Definitely going to be a priority by the time Mass Effect's remaster comes out.


#11 billyrox   Old Man CAGiversary!   3321 Posts   Joined 13.6 Years Ago  

billyrox

Posted Today, 03:52 PM

I must be one of the few people that is actually enjoying it... yes there are glitches but it's pretty fun.

I am playing on ps5

#12 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2224 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted Today, 04:13 PM

I hope everyone learn their lesson NOT 2 preorder game becus u never know if it will be good or if it will have glitch and be bad even if it is hype. I buyed Cyberpunk but I didnt even open my copy so i return it 2 the gamestop at montgomery village this morning first thing when i wake up. Trust me I learn my lesson with Enter the matrix and never make that mistake again.

I preordered because I had GCU back then, and it had a $10 reward for preordering and a Steelbook.  Turns out, the preorder bonus got doubled on top of all that so it was $27.99 all told.  I preordered when I had a XB1X, but now am playing it on an XBSX.  So what lesson am I supposed to be learning about preordering being bad?

 

Best Buy has long rewarded preorders making it worth our while, but yes every so often a game comes out that isn't worth the hype.  And they are making good on this one with returns, so there really isn't a penalty here anyways so it isn't a good example of why we shouldn't preorder.


#13 killapigs   Those sweet pink animals.. CAGiversary!   598 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

killapigs

Posted Today, 04:16 PM

I’m playing on my One X and honestly it runs well enough. I think it’s really only an issue for base models.

Besides performance and occasional glitches/crashes, my main takeaway is that it is not a great game by any means. Definitely good and has some interesting mechanics but even if it was running flawlessly I would still say it’s a bit of a disappointment

Enjoying it on Xbox one s, am doing all the side missions at start of act 3 before you choose to move on (and lose access to some side missions I guess).

 

How much have you played?


#14 OmniscientlyMe   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   94 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

OmniscientlyMe

Posted Today, 09:23 PM

In related news, they're selling new copies of the game for $10 off now. :lol:


#15 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1033 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 09:34 PM

I must be one of the few people that is actually enjoying it... yes there are glitches but it's pretty fun.

I am playing on ps5

I am with you but I've come to a screeching stop on progression. I am conflicted if I should continue or wait for a more polished game. I did send an email to CDProjekt asking if they would exchange the ps4 version for PC:) I just received a general auto response that didn't acknowledge my request......


#16 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3753 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 10:31 PM

I am debating on what to do.  I preorder it with brithday coupon and end of gcu coupon end of last year and the grand total is $165 for the collector edition.  I also get the $20 reward point  I am consider selling the collector edition statue for 130 ish and keep the rest but it is harder than I imagain.


#17 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1033 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 10:46 PM

I am debating on what to do.  I preorder it with brithday coupon and end of gcu coupon end of last year and the grand total is $165 for the collector edition.  I also get the $20 reward point  I am consider selling the collector edition statue for 130 ish and keep the rest but it is harder than I imagain.

wow you got a pretty good deal........although it will be interesting to see what happens to the stock and price of these


#18 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3753 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Today, 10:50 PM

I originally order it for my friend but he change his mind.  I am think ing it should be "easy" to sell it for $250 and i pocket the difference but it sppear to be harder.  I didn;t open my collector edition yet so I don't HAVE to return it by monday.


#19 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   6841 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted Today, 10:54 PM

I hope everyone learn their lesson NOT 2 preorder game becus u never know if it will be good or if it will have glitch and be bad even if it is hype. I buyed Cyberpunk but I didnt even open my copy so i return it 2 the gamestop at montgomery village this morning first thing when i wake up. Trust me I learn my lesson with Enter the matrix and never make that mistake again.


You should learn a grammar lesson while you’re at it
