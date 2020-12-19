Free $5 gift card in Xbox email titled Gifts for gamers made easy
Must be redeemed by January 15 and spent within 90 days.
I found the deer (left side 3/4ths of the way down with head poking out). Good find!
Thanks for this, I had just read and trashed the email before seeing this post, went back and got my &5 from the jiggling present.
Couldn't find the email but I found this:
How do you sign up for the XBox newsletter? All I get is the one from the MS Store and it doesn't have this.
Thanks, OP. I had to click 'view as webpage' to get the shaking present to show up, because it didn't show up in my email, but I also got it.
I’d love a link as well.
hmm nothing for me even though newsletter checked on my end.
Maybe in spam?
Same, nothing in spam either
Found the deer slowly heading out from the left side of the email.
