Free $5 gift card in Xbox email titled Gifts for gamers made easy

By Blaster man, Today, 01:17 PM

#1 Blaster man  

Blaster man

Posted Today, 01:17 PM

I received this email yesterday. Scroll down until you see a deer moving and click on it. You’ll be directed to a page that says “You’ve found the hidden surprise in the Xbox newsletter”. From there just click redeem.

Must be redeemed by January 15 and spent within 90 days.

#2 Bubbameister33   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Bubbameister33

Posted Today, 01:24 PM

Thanks for letting me know about this. Instead of a moving deer, my email had a black present with green ribbon moving in it.

#3 Yogart   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   12 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

Yogart

Posted Today, 01:25 PM

Thanks for this! I had a jiggling present package next to the trophy near the bottom of the email that I clicked and got the $5.

#4 camperinabush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1476 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

camperinabush

Posted Today, 01:25 PM

I got the email but my link was a Christmas present shaking. I didn’t see a deer at all so I thought I didn’t get it.

#5 bushdog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   69 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

bushdog

Posted Today, 01:27 PM

I found the deer (left side 3/4ths of the way down with head poking out).  Good find!


#6 guessed   Newbie CAGiversary!   8567 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

guessed

Posted Today, 01:33 PM

I definitely would have missed this one if not for the heads-up, thanks. Title of email was “Gifts for gamers made easy”. Mine had the shaking gift box.

#7 hufferstl   Get your symbols kid CAGiversary!   2553 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

hufferstl

Posted Today, 01:34 PM

Nice!

#8 wjgillespie602   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   120 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

wjgillespie602

Posted Today, 02:00 PM

Thanks as well I had almost given up on these working for me but got it!

#9 briandadude   Vita + Xbox + Switch CAGiversary!   1059 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

briandadude

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

Of course I wasn’t signed up for these. Now that I am, I will get spam daily and then unsubscribe a day before the next gift comes.

#10 malfcn   CAGalicious! CAGiversary!   2511 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

malfcn

Posted Today, 02:53 PM

I got these years ago, not now. I get all the other ads from Xbox though.

#11 madmak28   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   61 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

madmak28

Posted Today, 02:56 PM

Nice! Thanks OP!

#12 Brad's Drink  

Brad's Drink

Posted Today, 03:03 PM

Thx op got 1.

#13 tejadab   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   159 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

tejadab

Posted Today, 04:25 PM

Thanks for this, I had just read and trashed the email before seeing this post, went back and got my &5 from the jiggling present.


#14 David Hibiki   You must be tired... CAGiversary!   11776 Posts   Joined 17.6 Years Ago  

David Hibiki

Posted Today, 05:07 PM

Thanks op got one

#15 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 05:23 PM

Couldn't find the email but I found this:

 


#16 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14929 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Today, 06:07 PM

How do you sign up for the XBox newsletter? All I get is the one from the MS Store and it doesn't have this.


#17 SackAttack   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   815 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 06:35 PM

Thanks, OP. I had to click 'view as webpage' to get the shaking present to show up, because it didn't show up in my email, but I also got it.


#18 Confucius   Corporate Shill CAGiversary!   16665 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Confucius

Posted Today, 06:51 PM

How do you sign up for the XBox newsletter? All I get is the one from the MS Store and it doesn't have this.


I’d love a link as well.

#19 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1572 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 07:11 PM

Yes, I would like a link also

#20 redonkalous  

redonkalous

Posted Today, 07:28 PM

Link to newsletter opt in: https://login.live.c...2543&aadredir=1

#21 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   6449 Posts   Joined 16.9 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted Today, 08:01 PM

hmm nothing for me even though newsletter checked on my end.


#22 Blaster man  

Blaster man

Posted Today, 08:29 PM

hmm nothing for me even though newsletter checked on my end.


Maybe in spam?

#23 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3875 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 08:36 PM

hmm nothing for me even though newsletter checked on my end.


Same, nothing in spam either

#24 Riptidre  

Riptidre

Posted Today, 09:25 PM

Found the deer slowly heading out from the left side of the email.


#25 Jaashua   BANNED CAGiversary!   2181 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Jaashua

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

Thanks for the headsup!
