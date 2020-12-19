Jump to content

Bestbuy mystery coupon

By malfcn, Today, 02:58 PM

#1 malfcn   CAGalicious! CAGiversary!   2511 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

malfcn

Posted Today, 02:58 PM

Click for your chance to get up to $5,000 in reward certificates.

Mine was dated 7th of Dec. Ymmv because mine isn't losing 2. Gmail wasn't showing email until recently. Hopefully not too late.

#2 Brad's Drink  

Brad's Drink

Posted Today, 03:06 PM

Click for your chance to get up to $5,000 in reward certificates.

Mine was dated 7th of Dec. Ymmv because mine isn't losing 2. Gmail wasn't showing email until recently. Hopefully not too late.


Do it have xpiration date?

#3 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23779 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:23 PM

I get 2-3 emails from BBY every day for the past 4-5 months after signing up for their marketing/promotional emails since that's the only way to get these certs. I have yet to receive a bonus cert though. 


#4 BasilZero   Conqueror CAGiversary!   251 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

BasilZero

Posted Today, 03:31 PM

I got one last month but not this month.


#5 redonkalous  

redonkalous

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

Yup got $5 earlier this week. BBY has given me about $40+ in free certs since this November. Not sure what triggers it but before this year, last year’s November was the last time I bought something from there and that’s because they sent a free cert. So I guess they know when they give me a free cert, I’ll buy something there lol.

#6 Senoralex0  

Senoralex0

Posted Today, 04:32 PM

I like how Best Buy mercilessly spams my email everyday but never for any gift certificates

#7 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 09:38 PM

I like how Best Buy mercilessly spams my email everyday but never for any gift certificates

Facts.
Nothing for me either, just bought two switch games recently.

#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   13285 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 10:11 PM

People that get these coupons, are you just not ordering from BB over the year?  I'm Elite Plus and still order pretty frequently, likewise I haven't gotten one of these coupons in 8 or more years.


#9 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   15596 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted Today, 10:59 PM

I get 2-3 emails from BBY every day for the past 4-5 months after signing up for their marketing/promotional emails since that's the only way to get these certs. I have yet to receive a bonus cert though. 

I unsubbed a year back and after GCU died for me this year, that was the end of my shopping there except for games with $10 rewards. I'd call that a bigger win vs $5 rewards once every year.


