The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

cyberpunk 2077 $49.99 best buy

Today, 06:32 AM

Brad's Drink  

Brad's Drink

Posted Today, 06:32 AM

https://www.bestbuy..../cyberpunk-2077

Add it 2 cart and it will show up as $49.99. Right now this is only way 2 play the game on ps4 becuause sony delisted it from psn digital store. Both Xbox1 and ps4 version are on sale. I buyed it when it launch but i return it and will wait for glitch to be fixed when ps5 version is ready or series x version.

Brad's Drink  

Brad's Drink

Posted Today, 06:41 AM

it also come with free stealbook case when u add it 2 cart.

pun123  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:42 AM

With all the refunds coming back on this game, it might drop even faster after Christmas.


