CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint $3.99 Best Buy

By bagwelljeff, Yesterday, 09:40 PM

#1 bagwelljeff   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   103 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

bagwelljeff

Posted Yesterday, 09:40 PM

Best Buy has the game for $3.99 for both XB1 and PS4

 

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition PlayStation 4

 

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition Xbox One


#2 vicious7171   Don't you dare call on me, old man! CAGiversary!   465 Posts   Joined 13.9 Years Ago  

vicious7171

Posted Yesterday, 09:47 PM

Thanks, was waiting for <$10, <$5 means i'll buy copies for my buds, too.


#3 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 09:58 PM

Really tempting but should I really add that to my collection

#4 killapigs   Those sweet pink animals.. CAGiversary!   621 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

killapigs

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 PM

Had alot of fun with it. Theres like giant boss battles you can do with your friends. And lots of Terminator stuff which is really cool. Only thing I didnt like is the online only but for $3.99? Lol. Great price!


#5 GamerSavage   The Throwback Kid CAGiversary!   1528 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

GamerSavage

Posted Today, 12:56 AM

Picked it up for Xbox One, $3.99 is good enough for me. Picked it up for PS4 when Amazon had for it $5.99 a month or so back.


#6 Diad   Only a flesh wound... CAGiversary!   433 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Diad

Posted Today, 01:13 AM

Nice find OP. Ive read a lot of bad things about the game but... cheap Christmas gift and on checkout a nice opportunity to donate to St Jude


#7 CaptainButtlord   bang bang what's the hang CAGiversary!   1276 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

CaptainButtlord

Posted Today, 03:23 AM

Picked one up. For $4 it’ll look nice on the shelf.

#8 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Today, 04:03 AM

A decent flip to GS if you don't want it. 


#9 SRL1  

SRL1

Posted Today, 04:03 AM

its awful, get wildlands instead.


#10 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3134 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Today, 04:05 AM

Yup, and it's also an online required game. No thanks.

#11 CritcalJ   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   170 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 04:27 AM

Must be why wildlands seems to never go on sale and this is always on sale.


#12 Archaic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   554 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

Archaic

Posted Today, 06:11 AM

Back to $10 now.


#13 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3433 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:21 AM

Really good game, very large.


