The Last of US 2 (PS4) $19.99 Shipped
Posted Today, 10:29 AM
Posted Today, 01:57 PM
Posted Today, 02:13 PM
Posted Today, 02:20 PM
Still too expensive. Decent gameplay (but nothing really original) God awful story. Loved Last of Us 1, 2 is one of my most disappointing games in the history of ever.
Posted Today, 03:10 PM
Posted Today, 03:15 PM
I wonder at what point, people who did not like the story are going stop talking about how they did not like the story every time something about this game is posted. By now I think everyone is aware that this game is polarizing so not sure why people feel the need to advertise their side of it.
Posted Today, 03:20 PM
I'd be ok if they posted what they didn't like about the story insread of just sayng 'story no good! swj!!!'
Posted Today, 03:29 PM
Funny to watch people get triggered over video game opinions but ok,
I would be more interested in some of you trying to DEFEND the story. There's almost nothing redeemable about it. It's like seeing a car wreck with multiple fatalities and trying to figure out something good that came from it.
So I'm not allowed to bitch about a game that disappointed me more than almost any game in my life when it's on topic, but you're allowed to bitch about my post. Logic. If you're not allowed to talk about the game that the deal is being posted for, they should just disable replies all together just let someone post the deal and that's it. Middle finger to all that. But I guess it was be great if I said how I loved the story loved how they abandoned everything good about the first one. Then I would get 50 social credit points.
Posted Today, 03:45 PM
I'm just going to wait for the inevitable PS5 remaster/complete edition.
It will get bundled with the PS5 eventually. TLOU1 was bundled with the PS3 and PS4.
Posted Today, 03:51 PM
Opinions are one thing, but you appear to be searching for reactions in some of your posts. I am sorry that this was the most disappointing game in your life, but you must move on and accept that this game is the most bad ass emotionally driven game EVER!!! (my opinion)
Posted Today, 04:10 PM
Feel the only vocal people are randoms on the internet since the game still sold extremely well and was very well received. I didn't think it was as good as LoU1 but it was still a wonderful game with a great story, amazing attention to detail in it's world and characters I actually cared about on both sides. Meh, maybe I'm easy to please.
Posted Today, 04:11 PM
Posted Today, 05:14 PM
Posted Today, 05:42 PM
TLOU = The Walking Dead = Zombieland
TLOU2 = Fear the Walking Dead = Zombieland 2
Common theme amongst zombie media. It only gets worse!
I paid full price for TLOU2:SE and have no regrets! My guns are smaller than Abbys too!
Posted Today, 06:05 PM
Can't find any solid info on a PS5 upgrade. Not even if a 60fps patch is incoming. Any news out there? I have a feeling I'll buy this, sit on it for an upgrade and then they will announce a paid remater like Spiderman.
Posted Today, 07:15 PM
Pick up GoT way better game. This game was way overhyped. CyberPunk is even more enjoyable.
Posted Today, 07:40 PM
Can't find any solid info on a PS5 upgrade. Not even if a 60fps patch is incoming. Any news out there? I have a feeling I'll buy this, sit on it for an upgrade and then they will announce a paid remater like Spiderman.
Maybe we can set up a GoFundMe to help with the fees of a PS4 game Transitioning to PS5