The Last of US 2 (PS4) $19.99 Shipped

swj didn't help but to me it was the way they handled Joel who was a beloved character in 1. You want to kill him off do it but don't have him suddenly becoming this trusting person when he wasn't that way at all in the first place. It was like it was different writers who didn't play the first game.

Then you end up playing the game for nothing because Ellie was after her revenge but decides to let Abby walk at the end after she slaughtered all her friends. Abby was a god awful character just one of the worst I've ever seen. I wanted her to die, yet I'm forced to play as her half the game and she gets better weapons than Ellie. It was pathetic. I remember people being upset at Metal Gear Solid 2 when you ended up playing as Raiden instead of Snake, this made that look like a fantastic decision. Raiden who is a mostly bland character compared to Abby is Mr. Charisma.

Jesse was kind of an interesting character, let's just have him get shot in the head.