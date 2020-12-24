Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

The Last of US 2 (PS4) $19.99 Shipped

By MPoWeRM3, Today, 10:29 AM

#1 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1904 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted Today, 10:29 AM

https://www.adorama.com/so3003180.html


#2 Blaster man  

Blaster man

Posted Today, 01:57 PM

What is that site?

#3 dave auto   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   181 Posts   Joined 15.3 Years Ago  

dave auto

Posted Today, 02:13 PM

Adorama is a legit retailer, they mostly sell cameras and videography equipment. Surprised to see them selling games now, but hey, it’s a crazy world.

#4 Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Today, 02:20 PM

Still too expensive. Decent gameplay (but nothing really original) God awful story. Loved Last of Us 1, 2 is one of my most disappointing games in the history of ever. 


#5 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3135 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Today, 03:10 PM

I'm just going to wait for the inevitable PS5 remaster/complete edition.

#6 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23793 Posts   Joined 16.4 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:15 PM

Still too expensive. Decent gameplay (but nothing really original) God awful story. Loved Last of Us 1, 2 is one of my most disappointing games in the history of ever. 

I wonder at what point, people who did not like the story are going stop talking about how they did not like the story every time something about this game is posted. By now I think everyone is aware that this game is polarizing so not sure why people feel the need to advertise their side of it. 


#7 Strider Turbulence EX  

Strider Turbulence EX

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

I wonder at what point, people who did not like the story are going stop talking about how they did not like story every time something about this game is posted. By now I think everyone is aware that this game is polarizing so not sure why people feel the need to advertise their side of it. 

I'd be ok if they posted what they didn't  like about the story insread of just sayng 'story no good! swj!!!' 


#8 Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Funny to watch people get triggered over video game opinions but ok,

 

 

Spoiler

 

I would be more interested in some of you trying to DEFEND the story. There's almost nothing redeemable about it. It's like seeing a car wreck with multiple fatalities and trying to figure out something good that came from it. 

 

So I'm not allowed to bitch about a game that disappointed me more than almost any game in my life when it's on topic, but you're allowed to bitch about my post. Logic. If you're not allowed to talk about the game that the deal is being posted for, they should just disable replies all together just let someone post the deal and that's it. Middle finger to all that. But I guess it was be great if I said how I loved the story loved how they abandoned everything good about the first one. Then I would get 50 social credit points. 


#9 IGN  

IGN

Posted Today, 03:45 PM

I'm just going to wait for the inevitable PS5 remaster/complete edition.

It will get bundled with the PS5 eventually. TLOU1 was bundled with the PS3 and PS4.


#10 spicoli420   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1036 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

spicoli420

Posted Today, 03:51 PM

Funny to watch people get triggered over video game opinions but ok,

 

 

Spoiler

 

I would be more interested in some of you trying to DEFEND the story. There's almost nothing redeemable about it. It's like seeing a car wreck with multiple fatalities and trying to figure out something good that came from it. 

 

So I'm not allowed to bitch about a game that disappointed me more than almost any game in my life when it's on topic, but you're allowed to bitch about my post. Logic. If you're not allowed to talk about the game that the deal is being posted for, they should just disable replies all together just let someone post the deal and that's it. Middle finger to all that. 

Opinions are one thing, but you appear to be searching for reactions in some of your posts. I am sorry that this was the most disappointing game in your life, but you must move on and accept that this game is the most bad ass emotionally driven game EVER!!! (my opinion)


#11 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6949 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 04:10 PM

Feel the only vocal people are randoms on the internet since the game still sold extremely well and was very well received. I didn't think it was as good as LoU1 but it was still a wonderful game with a great story, amazing attention to detail in it's world and characters I actually cared about on both sides. Meh, maybe I'm easy to please.


#12 Stellar Inertia   Completionist CAGiversary!   4435 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Stellar Inertia

Posted Today, 04:11 PM

Amazing game. Easily deserving of GOTY.

#13 MasterSun1   Already Guilty CAGiversary!   1577 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

MasterSun1

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

Why is it that every time I see a deal for this game, people complain about the story? So annoying.

#14 Davem   Picture was the top google result for my username CAGiversary!   878 Posts   Joined 1.4 Years Ago  

Davem

Posted Today, 05:42 PM

TLOU = The Walking Dead = Zombieland

TLOU2 = Fear the Walking Dead = Zombieland 2

 

Common theme amongst zombie media. It only gets worse!  :-P

 

I paid full price for TLOU2:SE and have no regrets! My guns are smaller than Abbys too!


#15 respectablechum  

respectablechum

Posted Today, 06:05 PM

Can't find any solid info on a PS5 upgrade. Not even if a 60fps patch is incoming. Any news out there? I have a feeling I'll buy this, sit on it for an upgrade and then they will announce a paid remater like Spiderman.


#16 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3435 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 07:15 PM

Pick up GoT way better game.  This game was way overhyped. CyberPunk is even more enjoyable.


#17 snipermike   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   322 Posts   Joined 17.3 Years Ago  

snipermike

Posted Today, 07:40 PM

Can't find any solid info on a PS5 upgrade. Not even if a 60fps patch is incoming. Any news out there? I have a feeling I'll buy this, sit on it for an upgrade and then they will announce a paid remater like Spiderman.


Maybe we can set up a GoFundMe to help with the fees of a PS4 game Transitioning to PS5
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy