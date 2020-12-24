Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

Verizon - Free 3-Month PS Plus & PS Now Subscriptions

By Chuck Stank, Today, 03:54 PM
Playstation Playstation Plus PS Now Verizon

Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

I just logged into my Verizon account, and at the bottom of the main page, under Offers was something that said:

 

Level up your gaming on us

 

Take your PlayStation® experience to the next level with PlayStation®Plus and PlayStation Now.™

To redeem this offer, please copy the Redemption Code and have it handy to redeem on your PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, or PlayStation 3 console, PlayStation App, or PlayStation website.

 

PS Plus and PS Now 3-Month Redemption Code: 

 

Please note you will need to either sign in to an existing PlayStation® account or set up a new one.

 

Redeem by: Jan 26, 2021


udis  

udis

Posted Today, 04:00 PM

There’s a whole lot of stipulations here, I had nothing offered https://www.verizon....ion-promo-faqs/


Linkachu  

Linkachu

Posted Today, 04:03 PM

Will consider buying this from someone who doesn’t need it

ToddManG  

ToddManG

Posted Today, 04:05 PM

A little more detail :

Enjoy up to a year of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, on us.

1. Buy a new smartphone with monthly device payments on a Play More, Do More or Get More Unlimited plan.

2. Get 12 months on us with a new smartphone line. Get 3 months on us with an upgrade.

3. After you activate your phone, we’ll email you instructions on how to redeem your PlayStation®Plus and PlayStation™Now. Redeem your code within 60 days of receipt.

I'm not on an unlimited plan so I don't qualify

Fadikun  

Fadikun

Posted Today, 04:07 PM

It’s only for people buying a new phone or adding a new line.

Who’s eligible for the PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now offer from Verizon mobile?
If you are a new Verizon mobile customer you may be eligible for 12 months of PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now on us, if you:

Activate a new line on a Verizon mobile Get More, Do More or Play More Unlimited plan, and
Purchase a new smartphone from Verizon on a device payment plan.

If you are an existing Verizon mobile customer you may be eligible for 3 months of PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now on us, if you:

Purchase a new smartphone from Verizon on a device payment plan on a Verizon mobile Get More, Do More or Play More Unlimited postpaid plan.
