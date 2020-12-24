Verizon - Free 3-Month PS Plus & PS Now Subscriptions

Posted Today, 03:54 PM

I just logged into my Verizon account, and at the bottom of the main page, under Offers was something that said:

Level up your gaming on us

Take your PlayStation® experience to the next level with PlayStation®Plus and PlayStation Now.™

To redeem this offer, please copy the Redemption Code and have it handy to redeem on your PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, or PlayStation 3 console, PlayStation App, or PlayStation website.

PS Plus and PS Now 3-Month Redemption Code:

Please note you will need to either sign in to an existing PlayStation® account or set up a new one.

Redeem by: Jan 26, 2021