CAGcast #666: Hell-o 2021!

The gang talks all the movies and games they played over winter break and oh so much more!

PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) $28.79

By kobe92, Dec 24 2020 11:00 PM
#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 24 December 2020 - 11:00 PM

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $28.79 USD / $37.19 CAD.

 

Keys are valid for US & Canadian PSN accounts.


#2 tamali  

tamali

Posted 24 December 2020 - 11:04 PM

Great prices, thanks OP


#3 crownclown67  

crownclown67

Posted 26 December 2020 - 07:13 PM

If only I would have PS4 and live in CA or US...and have electricity 


#4 MalakianXVII   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   77 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

MalakianXVII

Posted 26 December 2020 - 08:19 PM

Horizon Zero Dawn is up to $10.89 for me.


#5 SLOYAROLE   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

SLOYAROLE

Posted 01 January 2021 - 03:00 PM

Thanks. Won't process my PayPal purchase, though.


#6 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   5882 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted 02 January 2021 - 05:57 PM

Eh they were better prices last year around this time.


#7 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 03 January 2021 - 10:07 PM

If only I would have PS4 and live in CA or US...and have electricity 

You can create US PSN account and redeem.


#8 sorabora  

sorabora

Posted 05 January 2021 - 11:14 AM

Do PSNow codes ever go on sale like PS+?

I haven’t seen one in quite a while.

#9 VegieM  

VegieM

Posted 07 January 2021 - 07:45 PM

God of War is not on sale anymore.


#10 deadpool 3.0   Casual Gamer CAGiversary!   7126 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

deadpool 3.0

Posted 07 January 2021 - 09:47 PM

I want to buy the 12 months of PlayStation plus but seems like I read on reddit a person claims they got banned. That isn't possible is it? Isn't cdkeys legit?

#11 Tyf   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   33 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

Tyf

Posted 08 January 2021 - 03:10 PM

I want to buy the 12 months of PlayStation plus but seems like I read on reddit a person claims they got banned. That isn't possible is it? Isn't cdkeys legit?

I bought it around 12/2 and have not had any problems.  YMMV.


#12 Squall835   Gamer without fear! CAGiversary!   1820 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Squall835

Posted 08 January 2021 - 03:39 PM

I want to buy the 12 months of PlayStation plus but seems like I read on reddit a person claims they got banned. That isn't possible is it? Isn't cdkeys legit?


I bought one a few weeks ago and haven't had an issue.

#13 Seasick Pirate   Rachael's Superstar CAGiversary!   763 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

Seasick Pirate

Posted 10 January 2021 - 04:03 AM

Does these codes expire?
I won’t have time to use them (I mean play on PSN, not redeem them), until maybe next month, but want to get them while they’re under $30.

#14 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 09:37 PM

Price is now $28.79.


