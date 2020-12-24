PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) $28.79

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $28.79 USD / $37.19 CAD.
Keys are valid for US & Canadian PSN accounts.
Posted 24 December 2020 - 11:00 PM
Posted 24 December 2020 - 11:04 PM
Great prices, thanks OP
Posted 26 December 2020 - 07:13 PM
If only I would have PS4 and live in CA or US...and have electricity
Posted 26 December 2020 - 08:19 PM
Horizon Zero Dawn is up to $10.89 for me.
Posted 01 January 2021 - 03:00 PM
Thanks. Won't process my PayPal purchase, though.
Posted 02 January 2021 - 05:57 PM
Eh they were better prices last year around this time.
Posted 03 January 2021 - 10:07 PM
If only I would have PS4 and live in CA or US...and have electricity
You can create US PSN account and redeem.
Posted 05 January 2021 - 11:14 AM
Posted 07 January 2021 - 07:45 PM
God of War is not on sale anymore.
Posted 07 January 2021 - 09:47 PM
Posted 08 January 2021 - 03:10 PM
I want to buy the 12 months of PlayStation plus but seems like I read on reddit a person claims they got banned. That isn't possible is it? Isn't cdkeys legit?
I bought it around 12/2 and have not had any problems. YMMV.
Posted 08 January 2021 - 03:39 PM
I want to buy the 12 months of PlayStation plus but seems like I read on reddit a person claims they got banned. That isn't possible is it? Isn't cdkeys legit?
Posted 10 January 2021 - 04:03 AM
Posted Today, 09:37 PM
Price is now $28.79.
