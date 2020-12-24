Jump to content

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) $29.99, God of War $8.19 on CDKeys

By kobe92, Dec 24 2020 11:00 PM
Horizon Zero Dawn Zero Dawn Horizon God of War PS4 PS5 PS+ PlayStation PlayStation Plus

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 24 December 2020 - 11:00 PM

CDKeys has PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $29.99

 

God of War (PS4 Digital Code) is also on sale for $8.19

 

Keys are valid for US & Canadian PSN accounts.


#2 tamali  

tamali

Posted 24 December 2020 - 11:04 PM

Great prices, thanks OP


#3 crownclown67  

crownclown67

Posted 26 December 2020 - 07:13 PM

If only I would have PS4 and live in CA or US...and have electricity 


#4 MalakianXVII   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   76 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

MalakianXVII

Posted 26 December 2020 - 08:19 PM

Horizon Zero Dawn is up to $10.89 for me.


#5 SLOYAROLE   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   36 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

SLOYAROLE

Posted 01 January 2021 - 03:00 PM

Thanks. Won't process my PayPal purchase, though.


#6 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   5866 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted 02 January 2021 - 05:57 PM

Eh they were better prices last year around this time.


#7 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

If only I would have PS4 and live in CA or US...and have electricity 

You can create US PSN account and redeem.


