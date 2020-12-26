Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

CAGcast #665: Our Fav 5 of 2020

The gang talks Cyberpunk 2077 and shares their favorite 5 games of 2020.

Control Ultimate Edition - PlayStation 4 - $29.99 @ Amazon

By Mattiful-Joe, Today, 03:10 AM

#1 Mattiful-Joe   Henshin A Go-Go Baby! CAGiversary!   3136 Posts   Joined 17.2 Years Ago  

Mattiful-Joe

Posted Today, 03:10 AM

Happy holidays, CAGers.  Control Ultimate Edition for PS4 at $29.99.  Lowest it's been, and comes with free PS5 upgrade.

 

https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1


#2 kidrocklive   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2251 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

kidrocklive

Posted Today, 02:31 PM

Given regular price is $40 gonna wait til this hits $20 personally. Nice to see it dropping though. I believe it was $20 digitally a few weeks ago. 


#3 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2577 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 02:44 PM

It’s currently $20 digitally on Xbox if anyone is interested.

#4 CGlade   Game On! CAGiversary!   297 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

CGlade

Posted Today, 08:02 PM

As an early adopter, huge fan of the studio and all their works, and owner of all the DLC, I’m a little frustrated I don’t also get the PS5 upgrade without buying everything I own again :/
