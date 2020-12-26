Control Ultimate Edition - PlayStation 4 - $29.99 @ Amazon

Happy holidays, CAGers. Control Ultimate Edition for PS4 at $29.99. Lowest it's been, and comes with free PS5 upgrade.
https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:10 AM
Happy holidays, CAGers. Control Ultimate Edition for PS4 at $29.99. Lowest it's been, and comes with free PS5 upgrade.
https://www.amazon.c...0?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Posted Today, 02:31 PM
Given regular price is $40 gonna wait til this hits $20 personally. Nice to see it dropping though. I believe it was $20 digitally a few weeks ago.
Posted Today, 02:44 PM
Posted Today, 08:02 PM